National Weights and Measures Week 2024: "Staying Relevant"

Of significance this year, 68 jurisdictions from 28 states have just completed an NCWM National Price Verification Survey. The survey involves hundreds of weights and measures officials across the country who inspected whether consumers are being charged the advertised price at retail. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets has led the effort in cooperation with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Office of Weights and Measures.

The national survey was the initiative of NCWM Chairman Gene Robertson who described the effort as an example of what goes on each day to protect consumers and businesses by ensuring transaction accuracy and a level playing field for a strong business climate. "Few Americans realize how significant and necessary it is to have our inspectors doing what they do every day," said Robertson. He should know. He is Deputy Director for the Bureau of Regulatory Services at the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

"Our theme this year is "Staying Relevant," explained Robertson. "One way we do that is by coming together in national studies like this one. This isn't just about consumer protection. These national surveys also help the industry understand how they might improve practices to protect their profits."

NCWM plans to release the survey report around June 1 this spring after compiling and analyzing the results. The report will cover multiple retail categories, but it will not disclose the names of stores that were inspected. Robertson said the NCWM will share the report with retail associations so that their membership may analyze how they might improve processes at corporate and local levels. "I cannot emphasize enough that weights and measures inspection programs care as much about the businesses they regulate as they do the consumers," he said.

The mission of the National Conference on Weights and Measures is to ensure equity through uniform standards in a changing marketplace. The organization brings the right interests together to keep pace with innovative advancements in the marketplace. The NCWM has set the United States standards for weights and measures in commerce since 1905.

