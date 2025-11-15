Nationally Recognized Ranch Broker and Former National President of REALTORS® Land Institute Brings 38 Years of Experience to Premier Ranch Brokerage Firm

Michael is passionate about educating clients on market opportunities and finding the right property characteristics the client desires as a lifestyle asset. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Ranch Company," said Bart Miller, Managing Broker. "Michael is passionate about educating clients on market opportunities and finding the right property characteristics the client desires as a lifestyle asset. His extensive experience, national recognition, and deep understanding of the ranch market align perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled service to our clients across the West."

Licensed in Colorado, Landreth specializes in luxury ranch and land properties throughout the Western Slope, including Eagle County, Vail, and surrounding Colorado resort ranch lifestyle areas. A recognized expert in mountain ranch property throughout the Rocky Mountains, he has established himself as an authority in ranch valuations and large tract transactions. His career achievements include serving as National President of the REALTORS® Land Institute in 2008 and being honored twice as Colorado Land REALTOR® of the Year.

Landreth holds the prestigious Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) designation from the REALTORS® Land Institute of the National Association of REALTORS®, joining an exclusive group of only 55 designees in Colorado and approximately 750 nationally. This designation represents the highest credential awarded to land brokers and is recognized as the hallmark of professionalism and expertise in the land brokerage industry.

"I'm excited to join Mason Morse Ranch Company and contribute to their legacy of excellence in ranch brokerage," said Landreth. "The company's reputation, resources, and commitment to client service make it an ideal platform to continue serving buyers and sellers of premier ranch properties throughout the West."

Throughout his career, Landreth has developed an extensive network of ranch brokers nationally and regionally, providing his clients with unmatched market knowledge and connections. His experience extends beyond traditional ranch transactions to include substantial work in ranch land development, having consulted for and sold numerous preserved ranch land community projects ranging from 700 to 6,000 acres.

An avid outdoorsman with a lifelong passion for the western lifestyle, Landreth previously owned a mountain guiding business in Vail, Colorado. He remains very active outdoors, staying fit through hiking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding, gravel biking, and four-wheeling—all reflections of his deep connection to the land he represents.

About Mason Morse Ranch Company

Mason Morse Ranch Company is a premier full-service real estate brokerage firm specializing in ranch, recreational, and luxury properties throughout the western United States. With deep roots in Colorado's mountain communities and an expanding presence across the West, the company is known for its expertise in ranch sales, its commitment to conservation, and its dedication to preserving the western heritage. For more information, visit www.ranchland.com or to view more information about Michael Landreth.

