Nationally Recognized SBA Business Valuation Firm Highland Global Joins ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic as Corporate Partner

This partnership reflects who we are as a firm: rooted in Myrtle Beach, committed to excellence, and focused on building the kind of trust and relationships that endure. Post this

Highland Global serves clients nationwide while remaining deeply rooted in Myrtle Beach. Supporting a premier event in the community the firm calls home is a natural extension of that identity.

"Highland Global has always believed that serious work requires discipline, that trust is earned over time, and that strong relationships remain one of the most valuable assets any business can build," said Robert M. Clinger III, Founder of Highland Global. "We are proud to support an event that reflects excellence at a high level, while also creating opportunities to strengthen relationships in a setting that values performance, integrity, and community."

As part of its sponsorship, Highland Global will host clients and guests in its hospitality suite at the 17th green during tournament week, May 7–10, 2026. The firm views the event as an opportunity not only to support a first-class tournament but also to deepen the relationships that have long been central to its business philosophy.

Golf, like business, rewards preparation, judgment, composure, and precision. Those same principles guide Highland Global's work every day. The firm's tagline, Experience Matters Most, reflects that belief: in high-stakes environments, experience shapes judgment, sharpens discipline, and builds trust over time.

Highland Global believes a strong firm should demonstrate excellence not only in the work it produces but also in how it shows up — for clients, for community, and for the relationships that sustain long-term success.

For more information about Highland Global, visit www.HighlandGlobal.com.

About SBA Loan Valuations by Highland Global— SBA Loan Valuations by Highland Global specializes in independent business valuations and appraisals that support SBA 7(a) lending and related credit decisions. We work with banks and lenders nationwide to provide credible, well-documented valuations for closely held businesses, along with machinery and equipment appraisals when needed. With more than 20 years of experience and a strong reputation for disciplined analysis, clear communication, and thought leadership in the SBA lending space, Highland Global helps lenders address valuation requirements, strengthen underwriting support, and navigate complex deal issues with greater confidence. Our work is grounded in sound judgment, integrity, and the professionalism that enduring relationships require.

Media Contact

Stephen Vogel, Valued Veteran Productions, LLC, 1 843-457-2546, [email protected], www.HighlandGlobal.com

SOURCE SBA Loan Valuations by Highland Global