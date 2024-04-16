Nationally recognized White Collar Litigator Mike Piazza Joins Lathrop GPM as a Partner in Dallas

"The addition of a partner like Mike, who brings a depth of experience to the firm, is essential for our clients and the firm's strategic growth initiatives," said Charlie Maier, Lathrop GPM's Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice group chair. Post this

Piazza will focus on white collar defense and investigations, regulatory compliance, dispute resolution, and trial representation. He handles cases related to allegations brought by U.S. regulatory authorities including state attorneys general, the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), and foreign regulatory authorities. A nationally recognized authority, Mike is regularly quoted by the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Bloomberg, Law360, and Capitol Matters.

"I am excited to be a partner at Lathrop GPM, collaborating with a team that holds a wealth of experience matched with a clear and consistent passion for the law and the clients we serve," said Piazza. "The increasing scope of government regulation that touches many aspects of business activity has created a situation where more law-abiding businesses and individuals find themselves targeted in regulatory and law enforcement investigations initiated by aggressive regulators and prosecutors. This can be overwhelming and frightening for clients. I strive to give them the best possible representation while simultaneously helping them manage the pressure of dealing with an ongoing government investigation or lawsuit."

Piazza earned his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School, magna cum laude and Order of the Coif, and his bachelor's degree cum laude from Carleton College. He is a Fellow with Litigation Counsel of America and a member of the Association of Securities and Exchange Commission Alumni (ASECA).

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service, Am Law 200 law firm with more than 325 attorneys and other legal professionals in 11 offices. Our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: business transactions, litigation, intellectual property and trusts & estates. We help businesses, organizations and individuals grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.lathropgpm.com.

Media Contact

Jasmine Trillos-Decarie, Lathrop GPM, 720.931.3125, [email protected], https://www.lathropgpm.com/

SOURCE Lathrop GPM