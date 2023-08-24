Nationally renowned author, Jonathan Taplin, to come to Chattanooga as part of an exclusive book tour

"We are thrilled to host Jonathan Taplin in Chattanooga," said CO.LAB CEO Tasia Malakasis. "As a leading organization committed to fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurs, we believe it's crucial to engage in conversations that critically examine the technology and business landscape." Tweet this

Taplin is known for previous work like 'Move Fast and Break Things' and 'The Magic Years: Scenes from a Rock-and-roll Life.' He was appointed to the California Broadband Task Force and the City of Los Angles Technology and Innovation Council. He was named one of the 50 most social media savvy professors in America by Online College and one of the 100 American Digerati by Deloitte's Edge Institute.

"When it comes to the evolving technology landscape, we need to discuss the proper ways to create useful technology for the greater good," said Taplin. "Unfortunately, the richest leaders in the tech industry aren't doing that. This is something that can't be overlooked; it needs to be analyzed. On top of that, we need to be putting a deeper focus on the smaller tech leaders who could make a genuine impact in our society."

Taplin will be at the Chattanooga Whiskey Hall on September 18th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where this event will be open to the public and media. He is also available for virtual interviews before his appearance in Chattanooga.

