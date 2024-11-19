Nationally Renowned Developer of Net Zero Energy Communities, Ed Gorman, to Speak at Phoenix Multi-Family Market on November 19

As one of the country's leading developers of Net Zero Energy (NZE) BTR and multi-family communities, Ed Gorman, the founder of MODUS Companies, will be taking the stage to share his insights at the Phoenix Multi Family Market hosted by Arizona Private Lenders Association on November 19, 2024. Post this

MODUS Companies currently has over 1,000 multi-family units in various stages of development throughout the greater Phoenix area and has become one of the top acquirers of multi-family land in the state, with an estimated half a billion dollars invested in current projects alone.

To attend the Phoenix Multi-Family Market, RSVP via email to Robert Leonard at [email protected].

For more information on MODUS Companies, visit www.moduscompanies.com or call 602.421.2221.

ABOUT MODUS COMPANIES:

MODUS Companies is a Phoenix-based real estate investment and development company known for its award-winning multifamily projects. Nationally recognized as one of the premier developers of Net Zero Energy (NZE) homes, MODUS creates innovative communities with award-winning, environmentally friendly designs that are located in prominent areas. Conducting extensive market research and gauging future trends to deliver a product of superior design and quality where there is strong market demand, MODUS is able to leverage sustainable and technological advancement in construction to produce energy efficient and environmentally friendly living spaces that generate higher returns for investors. For more information, visit www.moduscompanies.com.

