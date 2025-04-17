Nationally Renowned Implant Dentist Dr. Irfan Atcha Expands Elite "New Teeth Dental Implants" Services to Florida

Dr. Irfan Atcha is expanding his renowned full-mouth dental implants and cosmetic dentistry services to Florida, bringing this expertise to a new region.

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Irfan Atcha, a nationally recognized leader in full-mouth dental implants and cosmetic dentistry, is proud to announce the expansion of his signature "New Teeth in One Day" services to the state of Florida. Known for transforming smiles and lives with his advanced implant techniques, Dr. Atcha brings his ultra-luxury, patient-focused approach to a new market eager for world-class care.

With over two decades of experience and a reputation built on precision, innovation, and compassion, Dr. Atcha has helped thousands of patients regain confidence through full-arch dental implants and custom smile makeovers. His expansion into Florida allows patients in the Southeast to access the same elite care previously available only at his flagship locations in Chicago.

*"Florida patients deserve access to high-end, life-changing dental care without compromise,"* says Dr. Atcha. *"This expansion means more people can now experience truly transformative results in a state-of-the-art, judgment-free environment."*

Dr. Atcha's "New Teeth" method uses cutting-edge technology and advanced surgical protocols to replace missing or failing teeth with permanent, natural-looking dental implants—often in just one day (after initial work up). From digital smile design to sedation options and fully customized treatment plans, patients receive concierge-level service at every step.

Florida residents can now schedule consultations and begin their journey to a new smile with one of the nation's most sought-after implant dentists.

**For media inquiries, interviews, or to book an appointment:** call 321-972-6015 or email [email protected]

Media Contact

Dr. Irfan Atcha, New Teeth Chicago Dental implants, 1 312-975-1993, [email protected], newteethchicago.com

SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Dental implants