Nation's First Financial Founder Randy Rondberg Celebrates Multi-Generational Client Service Across Arizona

We don't just plan for one person's retirement — we plan for families. When we sit down with a client, we're thinking about their spouse, their kids, their grandchildren. That's what separates a transaction from a relationship." — Randy Rondberg. Post this

Since founding Nation's First Financial more than 16 years ago, Rondberg has cultivated a practice model built on long-term relationships rather than one-time sales. The firm currently serves families from offices in Mesa, Sun City, and Prescott, Arizona, with a team of financial professionals specializing in retirement income planning, annuity strategies, and comprehensive financial consulting.

What sets the practice apart, according to Rondberg, is its emphasis on education and accessibility. Every client meeting begins with a conversation about goals and concerns — not a product pitch. That approach has resonated particularly well with families navigating complex multi-generational financial decisions, including inheritance planning, beneficiary coordination, and tax-efficient wealth transfer.

Rondberg's son Daniel has become an integral part of the firm's leadership, bringing a fresh perspective to client engagement while honoring the foundational values his father established. Daniel is also the author of the Amazon bestselling book "Buy Back Your Life," which has introduced the firm's client-first philosophy to a national audience.

"We don't just plan for one person's retirement," Rondberg added. "We plan for families. When we sit down with a client, we're thinking about their spouse, their kids, their grandchildren. That's what separates a transaction from a relationship."

Nation's First Financial continues to expand its educational programming and community outreach across Arizona, with plans to increase virtual consultation options for clients and families outside the state.

For more information, visit nationsfirstfin.com or call (480) 981-7557.

Media Contact

Daniel Rondberg, nationsfirstfin.com, 1 8167789255, [email protected], nationsfirstfin.com

SOURCE nationsfirstfin.com