Nation's Largest RV Dealer Commits to Helping Travelers Pay Less, Vacation More

The event runs now through June 23 at our 18 Supercenter locations throughout Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Illinois, Utah and Pennsylvania. The nationwide sales event will feature blowout prices on everything from RVs to toilet paper. During the event consumers can get major discounts on camping supplies and accessories and RVs. A few of the special offers include:

Travel trailer prices starting at $13,999 with payments as low as $119 a month

with payments as low as a month Motorhome prices starting at $69,995

RV toilet paper for as low as $1 a roll

"We know people across the country are feeling the impact of inflation," said Baidas. "RVing is a way to enjoy the luxuries of a getaway while still having control over your budget."

RVing continues to be one of the most affordable ways to travel. Even when factoring in the total cost of RV ownership and use, including gas, food and campground fees, a recent study found that an RV vacation for a family of four costs significantly less than other forms of travel. An average four-person travel party can save up to 60%, while a two-person travel party saves up to an average of 46% of their budget, depending on factors such as the type of RV and type of vacation.

