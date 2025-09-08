Nationwide Call to Pass Flexibility For Workers Education Act and Empower America's Workforce

"The Fair Labor Standards Act is standing in the way of companies who want to invest in their people. Every worker should have the opportunity to advance their career and we should be making it easier, not harder, for employers to support that growth." - Sam Caucci, CEO and Founder of 1Huddle Post this

"Having the opportunity to grow in one's chosen field while providing for your family is the basic tenet of the American dream," said Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA). "I reintroduced my Flexibility for Workers Education Act to help people take the next step in their career and unlock their full potential. I will continue championing policies that invest in America's workforce."

1Huddle, a workforce development leader with three years of advocacy for H.R. 2262, emphasizes that the bill benefits all training providers. "It's 2025, yet workers remain restricted by training laws from the 1930s," said Sam Caucci, CEO and Founder of 1Huddle. "The Fair Labor Standards Act is standing in the way of companies who want to invest in their people. Every worker should have the opportunity to advance their career and we should be making it easier, not harder, for employers to support that growth. We're urging every company and every leader who believes in the power of training to step up and sign on."

A July 2025 Congressional Budget Office report confirms the bill's minimal cost, and past Senate support from Sens. Ted Budd, Mike Braun, and Roger Marshall signals bipartisan potential. With no Senate companion bill yet in the 119th Congress, public pressure is vital to secure a House vote and spark Senate action.

To fuel workforce growth, Congress must act now to remove outdated training barriers. Join the movement at https://info.1huddle.co/flexibility-workers-education-act. Sign the petition by November 1, 2025, and contact your representative to support H.R. 2262.

About 1Huddle

1Huddle is an AI-powered workforce development platform that uses quick, science-backed games to train and upskill workers more effectively, while delivering real-time data to help companies adapt in the AI era. Designed to accelerate performance and close critical skill gaps, the platform replaces outdated training systems with a faster, more engaging approach that prepares both employees and organizations to thrive in a constantly evolving workplace. 1Huddle has worked with more than 500 organizations across diverse industries including Madison Square Garden, Loews Hotels, Tao Group Hospitality, U.S. Air Force, and the City of Newark. Learn more at www.1huddle.co.

