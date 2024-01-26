Nationwide Car Dealerships Adopt New Supply Chain Strategy with Mighty Auto Parts Franchise

Josh D'Agostino, President & CEO of Mighty, commented on the industry shift: "We are observing a notable shift in how dealerships manage their supply chains. Our role is to support this industry's evolution, providing resources and expertise to facilitate this transition." Post this

Adam Gaedke, Chief Operating Officer of Van Horn Automotive Group, shared insights into their experience: "Our experience with the Mighty dealership program has introduced significant operational changes. It has prompted us to reconsider our approach to stocking parts and managing our supply chain."

In line with these industry trends, Brian Tatela, Parts Director at Van Horn Automotive Group, commented on the shift in procurement strategies: "Like many in our industry, we are constantly exploring ways to improve efficiency and profitability. Adopting new strategies in procurement has been key to adapting to the changing automotive market."

The move towards dealership-operated supply chains indicates a significant shift in the industry's focus on efficiency and cost management. By becoming their own suppliers, dealerships are looking to streamline their operations and improve their bottom line.

The reconditioning process, a vital aspect of automotive dealership operations, has also seen improvements with these changes. Focusing on quality control and efficient procurement contributes to enhanced vehicle reconditioning processes, leading to higher customer satisfaction.

In summary, the automotive dealership industry is experiencing a paradigm shift in supply chain management. This movement towards vendor consolidation and supply chain control reflects broader changes aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and self-reliance in the automotive sector.

