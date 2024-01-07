Nationwide facilities services company jumps into the fire in 2024

A company focused on the general repair needs of multi-unit retailers, restaurants, and shopping centers gets aggressive and partners with a fire and life safety veteran to expand its services. The combination promises to help facility managers and property managers everywhere.
NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UmbrellaOne, a leading provider of nationwide facilities maintenance solutions, is pleased to announce the creation of its new Fire and Life Safety Division. This strategic expansion is spearheaded by 20+ year industry expert, Michael Vezina. Together, they aim to deliver world-class fire and life safety services to multi-site clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and grocery vertical markets.
Since 2001, UmbrellaOne has maintained a disciplined commitment to providing reactive general repair services and forming lasting partnerships with its clients. Vezina brings over two decades of extensive experience in fire safety and life protection systems. His unique capabilities presented the perfect catalyst for UmbrellaOne to expand into this critical sector.
"Our decision to launch the Fire and Life Safety Division exemplifies our commitment to pursuing services where our involvement enhances the results," said Mark Rashkow, CEO and Chief Growth Officer at UmbrellaOne. "With Michael's leadership, we are well-positioned to offer comprehensive facilities maintenance solutions that encompass every aspect of our clients' safety needs."
The expansion into the fire and life safety sector aligns perfectly with UmbrellaOne's mission to provide reliable, cost-effective, and quality repair and maintenance services. By addressing the unique challenges multi-site clients face in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and grocery industries, the company aims to streamline operations, minimize downtime, and create safer environments for its clients.
The Fire and Life Safety Division will offer a wide range of services designed to meet the needs of companies in today's retail, restaurant, healthcare, and grocery vertical markets. These services will include inspections, maintenance, repairs, monitoring, and installations for the following systems:
- Fire Alarm Systems
- Fire Sprinkler Systems
- Fire Extinguishers
- Emergency Exit Lighting
- Kitchen Hood Fire Suppression
- Backflow Prevention Devices
About UmbrellaOne – UmbrellaOne is a leading provider of facilities maintenance solutions, dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective services to clients in various industries. With a commitment to excellence and safety, the company's expansion into the Fire and Life Safety Division demonstrates its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and grocery vertical markets.
