Nationwide facilities services company jumps into the fire in 2024

"Our decision to launch the Fire and Life Safety Division exemplifies our commitment to pursuing services where our involvement enhances the results," said Mark Rashkow, CEO and Chief Growth Officer at UmbrellaOne. "With Michael's leadership, we are well-positioned to offer comprehensive facilities maintenance solutions that encompass every aspect of our clients' safety needs."

The expansion into the fire and life safety sector aligns perfectly with UmbrellaOne's mission to provide reliable, cost-effective, and quality repair and maintenance services. By addressing the unique challenges multi-site clients face in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and grocery industries, the company aims to streamline operations, minimize downtime, and create safer environments for its clients.

The Fire and Life Safety Division will offer a wide range of services designed to meet the needs of companies in today's retail, restaurant, healthcare, and grocery vertical markets. These services will include inspections, maintenance, repairs, monitoring, and installations for the following systems:

Fire Alarm Systems

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Fire Extinguishers

Emergency Exit Lighting

Kitchen Hood Fire Suppression

Backflow Prevention Devices

For more information about UmbrellaOne's Fire and Life Safety Division, please visit www.umbrellaone.com or contact Michael Vezinaat at 651-955-6173 or [email protected].

About UmbrellaOne – UmbrellaOne is a leading provider of facilities maintenance solutions, dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective services to clients in various industries. With a commitment to excellence and safety, the company's expansion into the Fire and Life Safety Division demonstrates its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and grocery vertical markets.

