Native American Author Calls America to Return to its Spiritual Roots Amidst Turmoil

Author Rev. Dr. Johnson offers a timely perspective on America's spiritual crisis
HUDSON, Wis., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the 2024 election process confirmed, America is grappling with unprecedented challenges, political division, rising poverty, and the dismissal of spirituality on American soil. Rev. Dr. Johnson presents a unique, insightful message for this time in his book, "A Native American's Message for America."
Drawing from his Native American heritage and deep faith, Johnson contends these crises stem from a departure from their Creator God, and His righteous laws, leading to moral confusion and weakening the foundation that once made America strong.
"America is experiencing the consequences of abandoning our Creator's guidance," said Johnson. "Our nation is seeing the impact of political strife, increasing poverty, and the empowerment of adversaries, all as reminders that true strength and unity come from reverence for God and a commitment to keeping his moral laws."
With a perspective shaped by his ancestry, whose people inhabited the lands for thousands of years, Johnson offers insights into America's current spiritual crisis and the path back to its greatness. Combining historical context with spiritual wisdom, his book provides a look at the foundations that once made this nation strong and the forces now threatening it.
"I want my message to resonate with those who yearn for a return to moral clarity and a unified purpose." said Johnson. "God's words offer hope and direction for anyone who wishes to understand the spiritual roots of America's greatness, and the pressing need for renewal."
"A Native American's Message for America"
By Rev. Dr. Johnson
ISBN: 9798385024858 (softcover); 9798385024865 (hardcover); 9798385024841 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Rev. Dr. Don Johnson was raised on the Makah Indian reservation. After becoming a believer he felt the call to the ministry. After graduating from college, he returned to his hometown where for 20 years he served as a pastor and tribal leader. Following his service with his tribe he spent the next 20 years working with native peoples in North America developing Christian leadership skills. His perspective as a Native American affords a unique insight into the current issues facing America. He resides in Hudson, Wis. and can be contacted via email at the following: [email protected]. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845643-a-native-americans-message-for-america.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE; LAVIDGE
Share this article