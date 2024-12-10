Native American Author Calls America to Return to its Spiritual Roots Amidst Turmoil

"Our nation is seeing the impact of political strife, increasing poverty, and the empowerment of adversaries, all as reminders that true strength and unity come from reverence for God and a commitment to keeping his moral laws," said Johnson. Post this

"America is experiencing the consequences of abandoning our Creator's guidance," said Johnson. "Our nation is seeing the impact of political strife, increasing poverty, and the empowerment of adversaries, all as reminders that true strength and unity come from reverence for God and a commitment to keeping his moral laws."

With a perspective shaped by his ancestry, whose people inhabited the lands for thousands of years, Johnson offers insights into America's current spiritual crisis and the path back to its greatness. Combining historical context with spiritual wisdom, his book provides a look at the foundations that once made this nation strong and the forces now threatening it.

"I want my message to resonate with those who yearn for a return to moral clarity and a unified purpose." said Johnson. "God's words offer hope and direction for anyone who wishes to understand the spiritual roots of America's greatness, and the pressing need for renewal."

"A Native American's Message for America"

By Rev. Dr. Johnson

ISBN: 9798385024858 (softcover); 9798385024865 (hardcover); 9798385024841 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rev. Dr. Don Johnson was raised on the Makah Indian reservation. After becoming a believer he felt the call to the ministry. After graduating from college, he returned to his hometown where for 20 years he served as a pastor and tribal leader. Following his service with his tribe he spent the next 20 years working with native peoples in North America developing Christian leadership skills. His perspective as a Native American affords a unique insight into the current issues facing America. He resides in Hudson, Wis. and can be contacted via email at the following: [email protected]. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845643-a-native-americans-message-for-america.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE; LAVIDGE