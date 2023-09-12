Native American Connections Receives $500,000 for Homeless Youth Services from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

"Homeless youth are estimated to be the largest undercounted segment of the homeless population because they are easily self-concealed," said Trula Breuninger, CEO of Native American Connections. "They couch surf, moving from friend to friends' homes or live in cars." Tweet this

For the past 50 years, NAC has been working to mitigate mental health, substance abuse, and housing crises in our community. Today, they own and operate four health service clinics and 19 housing sites in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and are a member of the HUD Continuum of Care. NAC also operates the Phoenix Indian School Visitors Center where community programs and services are offered in addition to their health and housing services to more than 10,000 people each year.

In January 2023, the National Point-in-Time Unsheltered Street Count conducted by the Maricopa County Association of Governments found more than 10,000 people were experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metropolitan area on a given night; 49% of who could be sheltered, more than 700 of whom were youth. Recognizing the growing youth homelessness crisis, NAC opened a second homeless youth shelter in Surprise. The new shelter accommodates 40 homeless youth between the ages of 18-26 years of age.

"Homeless youth are estimated to be the largest undercounted segment of the homeless population because they are easily self-concealed," said Trula Breuninger, CEO of Native American Connections. "They couch surf, moving from friend to friends' homes or live in cars. We want to do everything possible to reunite them with families and set them up for success in the future."

Funding from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will support emergency shelter services for homeless youth at both the Central Phoenix and Surprise HomeBase sites. Those sites also provide medical and behavioral health assessments, counseling and support services, programs for homeless youth to earn their high school diplomas as well as training and career readiness programs. Additionally, the funds will support NAC's transitional housing service site at Saguaro Ki, co-located on the Central Phoenix youth shelter campus. It is a 24- unit transitional housing community for youth ages 18-26, where they sign a lease, their monthly rent is 30% of their earned income, and they meet weekly with a case manager.

"Native American Connections is giving youth safety and stability now while teaching them life skills to attain stable housing in the future," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "We applaud NAC's efforts to empower youth to stay in school, improve their health and well-being, and become positive contributors to the greater community."

About Native American Connections

Native American Connections has been healing individuals, changing lives, and strengthening communities since 1972. We integrate Native American healing with evidence-based practices to support health and wellness, provide affordable housing, and champion community development projects. We are a leader in developing, building, and managing advanced behavioral health and state-of-the-art housing communities. NAC currently owns and operates 24 service sites throughout the greater Phoenix metro area and has three new sites, 1 health and 2 housing, planned to open in 2024-25. These health and housing services are open to all people.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation, or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education, and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

