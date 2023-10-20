Native Indigenous Film Festival Surpasses Sundance, Tribeca, TIFF, Cannes and the Oscars!

28th Red Nation International Film Festival announces lineup of 80 films, 45 directed by women, 40 women screenwriters.

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

"Festival theme 2023: 'Only One Water.' Amplifying women filmmakers for environmental and social justice. Joanelle Romero, RNIFF founder and president. Milestones: 162 films directed by women in the last six years. RNIFF celebrates authentic Native cinema."

Media Contact

Liz Kramer, Red Nation Celebration Institute, 1 8186655753, [email protected], https://www.rednationff.com

SOURCE Red Nation Celebration Institute