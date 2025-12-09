Native Real Estate Adds Veteran Sports and Entertainment Agent as Brokerage Accelerates Expansion

Native Real Estate adds 20-year industry veteran Angélique Kenney as the brokerage accelerates luxury, sports and executive relocation growth, signaling strong momentum for high-performing agents seeking their next level.
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Native Real Estate is proud to announce that veteran real estate professional Angélique Kenney has officially joined the brokerage, bringing more than 20 years of experience and a distinguished track record across multiple markets.
Kenney is widely respected for her responsive, knowledgeable, and discreet service, as well as her deep understanding of construction, renovation, design, and strategic home marketing. She has served buyers and sellers throughout North County San Diego, with expanded coverage across San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles Counties.
As a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Kenney is highly trained in marketing and representing luxury properties. Her additional professional designations include:
- Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)
- Graduate, REALTOR Institute (GRI)
- e-Pro Digital Marketing Certification
- Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource (SFR)
- Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) or Senior Sales Representative (SSR)*
- NAR Green Designation (GREEN)
Her extensive background also includes specialized representation for relocation clients, professional athletes, physicians, entertainment industry professionals, divorce and probate sales, distressed properties, and foreclosures. She is actively working toward her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification to further enhance service to military families and service members.
Kenney is fluent in French, conversational in Spanish, licensed in Hawaii and Idaho, and is a San Diego member of Sports Star Relocation, a national network serving athletes and high-profile professionals with seamless multi-market moves.
"We are thrilled to welcome Angélique to Native," said Jessica Foote, CEO & Broker-Owner of Native Real Estate. "Her professionalism, integrity, and decades of experience serving high-level clients align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional service and elevate the real estate experience."
At Native Real Estate, Kenney will continue providing concierge-level representation, leveraging the brokerage's innovative marketing, client-care systems, and expanding luxury and relocation presence across California and beyond.
"I'm honored to join Native Real Estate," said Kenney. "This brokerage reflects the excellence, culture, and client advocacy I value deeply. I look forward to serving my clients with the same standard of Grace & Grit, strengthened by Native's vision and leadership."
About Native Real Estate
Native Real Estate is a modern, cloud-based lifestyle brokerage serving California and Washington, specializing in luxury homes, sports and executive relocation and concierge-level real estate services. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and community impact, Native empowers agents and clients through high-quality marketing, innovative technology, and personalized representation.
