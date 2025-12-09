Native Real Estate Adds Veteran Sports and Entertainment Agent as Brokerage Accelerates Expansion

"We are thrilled to welcome Angélique to Native," said Jessica Foote, CEO & Broker-Owner of Native. "Her professionalism, integrity, and decades of experience serving high-level clients align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional service and elevate the real estate experience." Post this

As a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Kenney is highly trained in marketing and representing luxury properties. Her additional professional designations include:

Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)

Graduate, REALTOR Institute (GRI)

e-Pro Digital Marketing Certification

Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource (SFR)

Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) or Senior Sales Representative (SSR)*

NAR Green Designation (GREEN)

Her extensive background also includes specialized representation for relocation clients, professional athletes, physicians, entertainment industry professionals, divorce and probate sales, distressed properties, and foreclosures. She is actively working toward her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification to further enhance service to military families and service members.

Kenney is fluent in French, conversational in Spanish, licensed in Hawaii and Idaho, and is a San Diego member of Sports Star Relocation, a national network serving athletes and high-profile professionals with seamless multi-market moves.

"We are thrilled to welcome Angélique to Native," said Jessica Foote, CEO & Broker-Owner of Native Real Estate. "Her professionalism, integrity, and decades of experience serving high-level clients align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional service and elevate the real estate experience."

At Native Real Estate, Kenney will continue providing concierge-level representation, leveraging the brokerage's innovative marketing, client-care systems, and expanding luxury and relocation presence across California and beyond.

"I'm honored to join Native Real Estate," said Kenney. "This brokerage reflects the excellence, culture, and client advocacy I value deeply. I look forward to serving my clients with the same standard of Grace & Grit, strengthened by Native's vision and leadership."

About Native Real Estate

Native Real Estate is a modern, cloud-based lifestyle brokerage serving California and Washington, specializing in luxury homes, sports and executive relocation and concierge-level real estate services. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and community impact, Native empowers agents and clients through high-quality marketing, innovative technology, and personalized representation.

Learn more at native.us.

Media Contact

Marie Sowell, Native Real Estate, 1 858-461-9612, [email protected], https://native.us

SOURCE Native Real Estate