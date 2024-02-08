Native Real Estate Welcomes Christina Thomas as Chief Growth Officer

Native Real Estate, a California luxury cloud real estate brokerage, proudly announces the appointment of Christina Thomas as its Chief Growth Officer. In her new role, Thomas will spearhead recruitment efforts to bring in top-tier agents and drive the brokerage's expansion strategy.

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Native Real Estate, a California luxury cloud real estate brokerage, proudly announces the appointment of Christina Thomas as its Chief Growth Officer. In her new role, Thomas will spearhead recruitment efforts to bring in top-tier agents and drive the brokerage's expansion strategy.

Christina Thomas brings a wealth of experience and a competitive drive that has positioned her as a standout professional in Southern California's real estate landscape. With a career spanning nearly two decades, Thomas has excelled in various facets of the industry, including sales, management, and financing, covering both residential and commercial markets.

Thomas embarked on her real estate journey in 2004, obtaining her real estate license concurrently with licensing as a Mortgage Loan Officer. This unique dual expertise empowered her to guide clients through the intricate aspects of home purchasing and financing, combining financial acumen with a deep understanding of the emotional and strategic dimensions involved.

Her leadership qualities led her to achieve Broker's licensure in 2008, and she subsequently established a successful real estate office in San Diego. There, she navigated luxury brands and facilitated high-profile commercial transactions as a Commercial Real Estate Broker. From first-time home buyers to high-net-worth individuals with multi-billion dollar portfolios, Thomas has consistently delivered exceptional service across all price points. Her goal is always to negotiate a mutually beneficial transaction by implementing her "win" business philosophy.

Thomas' industry prowess and commitment to excellence were further evident in her pivotal role in negotiating the $72 million sale of the Ritz Carlton in Lake Tahoe on behalf of her buyers. In 2012, she joined Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, leveraging the brand's extensive marketing and networking benefits to fuel her business growth.

Recognizing her contributions, Thomas was appointed as Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's Brand Influencer in 2020. In this capacity, she played a key role in cultivating relationships with agents, fostering a new cultural direction for the company, and communicating the advantages of being part of the Sotheby's International Realty global network – the world's leading luxury real estate brand.

Christina Thomas attributes her strong work ethic and determination to her modest family upbringing in the Los Angeles area. "Nothing was handed to me," she emphasizes. "As a goal-oriented individual, I sought out the tools, resources, and connections that set me apart from my peers, providing my clients with every advantage. I am fortunate to have a great family to share my accomplishments with."

Despite her demanding schedule, Thomas remains dedicated to giving back to the community through volunteering her time to youth sports. She has served as the President of the Carlsbad Pop Warner Football Program and currently sits on the Carlsbad High School Football Touchdown Club as the VP.

Native Real Estate is confident that Christina Thomas's exceptional skills and extensive industry experience will play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and expanding its roster of top-notch agents.

