Native Sons of the Golden West Commemorates 175th Anniversary of California Statehood with Solano County

County resolution highlights Admission Day as NSGW joins leaders to celebrate the state's founding.

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Solano County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution Tuesday recognizing the 175th anniversary of California's Admission Day, marking the state's entry into the Union on September 9, 1850. Members of the Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) joined county leaders to honor California's statehood and Solano County's place as one of the state's original 27 counties.

The resolution, introduced by Supervisor John Vasquez, a member of Solano Parlor #39, highlights the importance of preserving California's unique history.

The event was attended by NSGW leaders such as Grand President Gary Padgett, Grand First Vice President Kris Nelson, Grand Third Vice President Doug Loco, Board of Grand Trustees Chairman Doug Loco, Trustees Dennis Valerio and Barbara Kimball, Grand Outside Sentinel Paul Berlin, and Supervising District Deputy Grand President Steve Day of Solano Parlor 39.

Community partners also participated, including Clara Dawson, Executive Director of the Vacaville Museum, and Doug Rodgers, President of the Vacaville Heritage Council.

"California Admission Day is more than a date in history — it represents the spirit, resilience, and shared values that built our state," said Gary Padgett, Grand President of the Native Sons of the Golden West. "We are proud to stand with Solano County to honor California's 175 years of statehood and to reaffirm our commitment to preserving its rich heritage for future generations."

Admission Day commemorates the date California officially became the 31st state of the Union on September 9, 1850. The Native Sons of the Golden West, founded in 1875, is a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving California's history, supporting civic projects, and celebrating the state's cultural heritage.

To learn more about NSGW's historic preservation projects or upcoming events, visit www.nativesonsofthegoldenwest.com.

