Native Sons of the Golden West Contribute $6,000 to Restore Dutch Flat's Historic Chinese Cemetery

Native Sons of the Golden West partners with Auburn Parlor #59 to help restore a key piece of Chinese American history in Dutch Flat.

AUBURN, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) recently donated a combined amount of $6,000 through the Historical Preservation Foundation of the NSGW and local Auburn Parlor #59 to the Golden Drift Historical Society Museum (GDHS) located in Dutch Flat, California. The donation is to be used by the Society to continue with the restoration of the Chinese Cemetery in Dutch Flat.

The Native Sons of the Golden West, California's leading fraternal historical society, was founded in San Francisco in 1875 to educate and preserve California's history. Currently, there are over 1,500 historical markers from the Native Sons placed from Oregon to Mexico and from the Sierras to the Pacific. The Native Sons are also responsible for recognizing, restoring, constructing, and preserving many of California's iconic sites, such as the Marshall Monument in Coloma, Sutter's Fort, Pioneer Monument in Truckee, and other state parks and private structures. Many of the historical sites saved by the Native Sons were later donated to the state of California as state parks or significant historical sites. The Native Sons were instrumental in the founding of the California State Park system and the California Historic Resources Commission.

The Historical Preservation Foundation (HPF), a separate 501(c)(3) foundation of the NSGW, was founded in 2000 and has been donating to historical and educational functions, sites, and programs consisting of state, federal, and private groups. The Charitable Foundation of the NSGW, which donates to three major hospitals in California for the Craniofacial Anomaly Clinics, has been active for several decades and has donated almost $8,000,000 to this cause.

Since 2000, HPF has provided over $1,500,000 in funding to over 100 projects throughout California, ranging from museums and cemeteries to historical buildings, and has placed California Historic Landmark plaques on many noted historical venues and landmarks. Its recipients of grants or matching grants have included California state parks, national parks, county museums, community organizations and activities, and higher education, including scholarships for the Western Archives Institute.

Auburn Parlor #59, NSGW chartered in 1885, has increased its activity in the last 30 years in the Auburn community and in Placer County as well. The parlor has placed over twenty historical markers in the community and surrounding areas. It has constructed stamp mills and mining displays and is well known for its collection of circa 1900 horse-drawn wagons, as well as two historic vehicles from the 1920s. Many noted Auburnites have been members of the Native Sons of the Golden West, among them Wendell Robie.

The Golden Drift Historical Society preserves the historical heritage of Alta, Dutch Flat, Gold Run, and the surrounding area in Placer County, California. They are an entirely volunteer 501(c)(3) organization that relies on membership dues and private donations to operate. The Society provides docents and operates the Golden Drift Museum, part of Placer County Museums Division. They host events at the Museum, including guided tours of the historic town of Dutch Flat and of the historic Dutch Flat cemetery. The Society maintains a library of research material in the Doug Ferrier Memorial Library. By providing annual support to local nonprofits responsible for maintaining historical buildings in the area, the Golden Drift Historical Society is preserving the towns it represents.

