Native Sons of the Golden West Partner with Napa Valley College Foundation to Support Future Students

Napa Parlor #62 Helps Fully Fund the George + Kin's and Charlie Monahan Career Education Scholarship in Perpetuity

NAPA, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Native Sons of the Golden West Napa Parlor #62 has presented a $18,000 contribution to the Napa Valley College Foundation in support of the George + Kin's and Charlie Monahan Career Education Scholarship, helping to fully fund the scholarship in perpetuity for future Napa Valley College students.

The check was formally presented on Wednesday, June 24, at George + Kin's Diner, 3824 Bel Aire Plaza in Napa, during a photo presentation hosted by the diner's ownership. The scholarship provides a Napa Valley College student with real-world career training in culinary arts, business, hospitality, and related fields.

Napa Parlor #62 partnered with George + Kin's Diner and the NSGW Napa Hall Association to close the campaign's remaining funding gap, joining contributions raised by the Napa Valley College Foundation and by the diner through community gift-card sales. The collaboration reflects the Native Sons' commitment to building friendship with local businesses, strengthening ties with the Japanese American community, and investing in the education of future generations.

"This contribution reflects everything our order stands for: friendship, loyalty, and charity right here in our own community," said Marcia Skelton, Membership Chair for the Native Sons of the Golden West. "Supporting Napa Valley College students as they build their futures is exactly the kind of work that makes us proud to serve."

Founded in 1875, the Native Sons of the Golden West is a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving California history, promoting civic engagement, and supporting charitable causes throughout the state. The organization has contributed to medical, educational, and historical preservation initiatives across California, with local parlors investing in the communities they call home.

To learn more about the Native Sons of the Golden West, visit nativesonsofthegoldenwest.com.

The Napa Valley College Foundation supports students and programs at Napa Valley College through scholarships, grants, and community partnerships that expand access to education and career training in the Napa Valley.

For more information on the Napa Valley College Foundation, visit napavalley.edu/foundation.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Native Sons of the Golden West, 1 (415) 392-1223, [email protected]

SOURCE Native Sons of the Golden West