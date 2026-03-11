Native Sons of the Golden West Presents Bronze Bust to Phil Murphy Honoring Four Decades of Service

Phil Murphy honored with a bronze bust and Congressional Resolution for 40 years of service.

ST. HELENA, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Native Sons of the Golden West gathered on Dec. 11 to present Phil Murphy with a bronze bust in a ceremony marked by deep gratitude, fellowship, and reflection. The group recognized Murphy's forty-plus years of steadfast leadership and enduring contributions to the organization and the communities it serves.

Phil Murphy expressed heartfelt appreciation for the sculpture itself as well as the outpouring of support from fellow members, friends, and community contributors who made the tribute possible. The bronze bust is a permanent symbol of the respect and admiration earned through years of dedicated involvement.

In addition to the presentation of the bust, Murphy was honored with a Congressional Resolution recognizing his four decades of leadership and service. The resolution will be entered into the Congressional Record, recognizing the lasting impact of his commitment to preserving California's heritage and strengthening civic engagement.

"Phil's service was never given for recognition," said a representative of the Native Sons of the Golden West. "It has always been about stewardship, about preserving our history, strengthening our fellowship, and ensuring that future generations understand and appreciate California's legacy. This tribute reflects the deep respect our members hold for his unwavering dedication."

The presentation of the bronze bust celebrates the individual legacy while reaffirming the organization's enduring commitment to honoring those who devote their time, leadership, and passion to safeguarding the state's history.

Founded in 1875, the Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) is a California-based fraternal organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the state's rich historical legacy. Established by General Albert M. Winn, NSGW was created to honor the pioneers of the 1849 Gold Rush and to ensure that the stories, landmarks, and spirit of early California remain visible for future generations. Through the placement of historical markers, restoration of significant sites, educational initiatives, and charitable efforts, the organization actively safeguards the heritage that shaped the Golden State. With active Parlors throughout California, NSGW fosters fellowship among native-born Californians while advancing civic pride, historical awareness, and community engagement across the state.

For more news and information about the Native Sons of the Golden West, please visit https://nsgw.org/.

Media Contact

Philip Murphy, Native Sons of the Golden West, 1 (707) 326-9791, [email protected]

SOURCE Native Sons of the Golden West