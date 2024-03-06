Native Sons of the Golden West to Honor Auburn's Chinese Cemetery with Historic Plaque

On Mar 9, Native Sons will unveil a plaque at Auburn's Chinese Cemetery, celebrating pioneers & preserving CA's history.

AUBURN, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 9th, at 1:00 P.M., the Native Sons of the Golden West will place a historical marker on the Chinese Cemetery in Auburn. The organization, California's most significant fraternal historical society, has placed over 1500 plaques throughout the state. In addition, their two Foundations, the Historical Preservation Foundation, which has been donating to historical functions, sites, and programs consisting of state, federal, and private groups, and the Charitable Foundation, which donates to three major hospitals in California, have been active for several decades.

The 2.5-acre Chinese Cemetery was established around 1860. Richard Yue, a long-time Native Son member, and former state officer, states on the Joss House website, "It is a historic burial site for the Chinese pioneers who came to Auburn to seek gold, work on the Transcontinental Railroad, or make a living at their own enterprises."

It was eventually purchased by Charles Yue in 1910 and still remains in the Yue family to this day. The cemetery is located about 2 miles from Old Town Auburn, the center of town in the late 1800s, on State Highway 49.

The dedication ceremony will feature speeches from George Adams, Grand President of the Native Sons of the Golden West; Patrick M. Ferreira, President of Auburn Parlor #59 NSGW; and Dustin Yue, President of the Auburn Joss House.

From the original Native Sons plaque in 1988, "For some years it wasn't the accepted practice to bury Chinese in Caucasian cemeteries, hence this location, quite separated from Auburn proper. Some were originally laid to rest here others having since been disinterred, their bones polished and shipped back to China to remain by the side of their ancestors in eternity. Erected by Parlor #59. N.S.G.W. on June 18, 1988."

This existing brass plaque has become tarnished and unreadable and will be replaced by a permanent marker located in stone at the March 9th ceremony. Together, the Native Sons of the Golden West will unveil a plaque recognizing the cemetery's historical significance and the indelible contributions of the Chinese pioneers to Auburn and California's development and prosperity.

The Native Sons of the Golden West invites all community members and interested parties to join in commemorating this significant part of our shared history, honoring the legacy of those who helped shape the community we cherish today.

The Native Sons of the Golden West is a fraternal service organization dedicated to preserving California's rich history and contributing to the betterment of communities throughout the state.

