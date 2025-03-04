NatsumeAtari Inc. Welcomes Aspiring Game Developers from Bahrain in New Global Expansion Initiative

"Through Tamkeen's Global Ready Talent Program, I was able to get the opportunity of a lifetime to train under veterans of the video gaming industry at such a storied organization. We're very grateful, and excited, to make the most out of our time at NatsumeAtari." Post this

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund "Tamkeen" commented: "As part of Tamkeen's commitment to empowering Bahraini talent and fostering innovation, we are proud to support our young professionals in gaining international exposure in Japan's gaming industry through the Global Ready Talent Program, which aims to provide Bahrainis with international exposure and global work experiences. Collaborating with Natsumi Atari, one of the leading companies in the gaming industry, will provide invaluable experiences, enhances skills, and fosters innovation. By equipping local talent with cutting-edge skills and experiences, we aim to position the Kingdom of Bahrain as a hub for creativity and innovation, while opening doors for our talented individuals to compete and excel on a global stage."

NatsumeAtari's CEO, Hiro Koide, commented:

" We are excited to have the opportunity to make this wonderful connection. Through this program, we hope to share the knowledge and expertise we have cultivated in Japan with young developers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, contribute to the development of the game industry in the country, and serve as a bridge between the game industries of Japan and the Middle East."

The selected participants will not only gain hands-on experience in Japanese video game creation and project management but will also be immersed in Japanese language and culture, furthering the cultural exchange between Japan and Bahrain. Further, the interns will take part in projects where they will be able to utilize their unique cultural knowledge of the Middle East.

Hasan Albarri, one of the Bahraini individuals who benefitted from the Global Ready Talent Program offered by Tamkeen commented:

"Through Tamkeen's Global Ready Talent Program, I was able to get the opportunity of a lifetime to train under veterans of the video gaming industry at such a storied organization. We're very grateful, and excited, to make the most out of our time at NatsumeAtari."

This initiative is a strategic move to strengthen NatsumeAtari's ties with the growing video game market in the Middle East, a region that has seen tremendous growth both in terms of video game consumption and development.

