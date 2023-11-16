Natura pulse has just obtained the exclusive distribution of iaromatech in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natura pulse has just obtained the green light for the exclusive distribution in Europe-Asia-Africa-Middle East of new 100% plant-based and natural remedies developed by iaromatech.

Iaromatech was born from an international project favoring the creation of a consortium of several biotech and aromatherapy laboratories aimed at offering 100% natural and customizable remedies on different subjects.