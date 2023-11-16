Natura pulse has just obtained the exclusive distribution of iaromatech in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natura pulse has just obtained the green light for the exclusive distribution in Europe-Asia-Africa-Middle East of new 100% plant-based and natural remedies developed by iaromatech.
Iaromatech was born from an international project favoring the creation of a consortium of several biotech and aromatherapy laboratories aimed at offering 100% natural and customizable remedies on different subjects.
By pooling collected data, the democratization of DNA sequencing, the development of technologies to promote its absorption, all driven by AI.
This revolutionary approach can finally allow the best possible use of plants for never before equaled and non-toxic remedies.
Media Contact
KIm Bach, Natura pulse, 33 618972459, [email protected], natpulse.Com
SOURCE Natura pulse
