Natural Cure Labs Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is proof that perseverance and principles can transform a vision into a reality that inspires and serves thousands." - Damon Sununtnasuk, Founder & CEO, Natural Cure Labs Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 is an honor we've dreamed of for years," said Damon Sununtnasuk, Founder and CEO of Natural Cure Labs. "It's a testament to the incredible people behind our company and the customers who believed in us since day one. We've faced challenges along the way - from manufacturing hurdles to shifting regulations - but we've always stayed true to our commitment to quality, safety, and trust."

Founded in 2015, Natural Cure Labs began with a simple mission: to empower individuals through clean, effective, and research-supported health solutions. Over the past decade, the company has served more than 180,000 customers worldwide and sold over 32 million capsules, all manufactured in FDA-registered, GMP-certified facilities in the United States.

In 2025, Natural Cure Labs achieved several significant milestones that underscore its momentum and commitment to excellence. The company earned its ninth Stevie® Award from the American Business Awards, recognizing both product innovation and exceptional customer experience.

To meet rising demand, Natural Cure Labs doubled its workforce adding new expertise across critical functions. The company also expanded its manufacturing capabilities with a new facility in New York, strengthening both production capacity and supply chain resilience. These achievements highlight the brand's ability to deliver exceptional quality while scaling to serve a growing customer base.

"This recognition is more than a milestone," added Sununtnasuk. "It's proof that a clear vision, steadfast values, and relentless commitment can turn a small idea into a force for positive change. We're proud of how far we've come, but our greatest impact lies ahead."

Looking ahead, Natural Cure Labs remains committed to expanding access to clean-label products, supporting new research, and continuing to earn the trust of every customer it serves.

