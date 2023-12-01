Natural Farm Celebrates Industry Recognition Award for Stuffed Collagen Sticks

Natural Farm is honored to accept the 'Industry Recognition Award' by Pet Business for its Stuffed Collagen Sticks, highlighting the company's innovation and commitment to excellence within the pet products industry.
ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Farm, a leading provider of 100% all-natural dog treats, chews, and bones, proudly announces its recent achievement of the prestigious 'Industry Recognition Award' by Pet Business in the Dog Chews - Meat category. This award spotlights the products and vendors that have fueled innovation in the pet industry throughout the last year, bringing new and exciting products to pets and pet owners.
What sets Natural Farm's Stuffed Collagen Sticks apart is its unique blend of flavor and function. This product redefines the dog chew experience, combining collagen's numerous health benefits and long-lasting chewy texture with three irresistible flavors that delight canine palates: Peanut Butter, Chicken, and Bully Stick.
Collagen promotes skin, coat, and dental health while bolstering mobility and flexibility. With the addition of a flavorful filling, dogs relish the dual texture and delicious taste while reaping the extensive health benefits of collagen.
Crafted for medium chewers, these sticks come in varying sizes—4-5", 6", and 12"—to cater to diverse needs and preferences. Like all Natural Farm products, Stuffed Collagen Sticks are grain-free, hormone-free, and chemical-free, sourced from grass-fed, free-range cattle in Brazil. Pet owners love the fact that they are odor-free, highly digestible, and long-lasting.
Natural Farm's commitment to providing pets with nutritious, enjoyable, and responsibly sourced treats is at the heart of their success. With the 'Industry Recognition Award,' Natural Farm continues to solidify its position as an industry leader, while setting new benchmarks in pet wellness.
For more information on Natural Farm and their Stuffed Collagen Sticks, please visit naturalfarmpet.com or email [email protected].
About Natural Farm: Natural Farm specializes in all-natural dog treats, chews, and bones with single or limited ingredients. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and responsible sourcing shines through in every creation, as Natural Farm aims to redefine the standards of pet care.
