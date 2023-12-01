Natural Farm Celebrates Industry Recognition Award for Stuffed Collagen Sticks

With the 'Industry Recognition Award,' Natural Farm continues to solidify its position as an industry leader, while setting new benchmarks in pet wellness. Post this

Collagen promotes skin, coat, and dental health while bolstering mobility and flexibility. With the addition of a flavorful filling, dogs relish the dual texture and delicious taste while reaping the extensive health benefits of collagen.

Crafted for medium chewers, these sticks come in varying sizes—4-5", 6", and 12"—to cater to diverse needs and preferences. Like all Natural Farm products, Stuffed Collagen Sticks are grain-free, hormone-free, and chemical-free, sourced from grass-fed, free-range cattle in Brazil. Pet owners love the fact that they are odor-free, highly digestible, and long-lasting.

Natural Farm's commitment to providing pets with nutritious, enjoyable, and responsibly sourced treats is at the heart of their success. With the 'Industry Recognition Award,' Natural Farm continues to solidify its position as an industry leader, while setting new benchmarks in pet wellness.

For more information on Natural Farm and their Stuffed Collagen Sticks, please visit naturalfarmpet.com or email [email protected].

About Natural Farm: Natural Farm specializes in all-natural dog treats, chews, and bones with single or limited ingredients. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and responsible sourcing shines through in every creation, as Natural Farm aims to redefine the standards of pet care.

Madelene Hissom, Natural Farm, 1 805.259.5377, [email protected], https://www.naturalfarmpet.com

