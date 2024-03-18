Natural Farm Introduces Traditional Himalayan Yak Cheese: Handcrafted with Care

"The best part is that dogs who have allergies to gluten or lactose can still enjoy these chews, making them an inclusive and satisfying option for every pup." - Marcus Maximo, CMO of Natural Farm Post this

Yak Cheese Chews are available in Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large sizes to cater to dogs of all sizes. They are a great source of high-quality protein and calcium, supporting muscle growth, development, and bone health. They are completely odor-free, gluten-free, and lactose-free, making them an ideal option for dogs with food sensitivities or allergies. Chewing on them promotes dental health by gently scraping tartar and plaque from the gumlines.

Like all Natural Farm products, Yak Cheese Chews are hormone-free and chemical-free. They contain only three ingredients - milk, salt, and lime. They have received high praise from pet owners, as well as plenty of tail-wags from canine customers.

Natural Farm analyzes human trends to find dog-friendly ingredients, creating innovative and health-conscious pet products that are as delicious as they are beneficial to canine health.

For more information on Natural Farm and their Yak Cheese Chews, please visit naturalfarmpet.com or email [email protected].

About Natural Farm: At Natural Farm, we specialize in creating all-natural dog treats, chews, and bones that feature single or limited ingredients. Our dedication to quality, innovation, and responsible sourcing is evident in every product we offer.

Media Contact

Trust Relations, Natural Farm, 1 616.822.5797, [email protected]

SOURCE Natural Farm