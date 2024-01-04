Natural Farm Launches Industry-First Functional Collagen Sticks: A Unique Blend of Functionality and Fun

Natural Farm's Functional Collagen Sticks stand out for their dual promise: delivering essential health benefits—vitality, immunity, hip & joint, and skin & coat health—while ensuring long-lasting enjoyment. Post this

Functional Collagen Sticks come in four different varieties, each supporting different health functions. Vitality Support chews contain energy-boosting ingredients like ginger, banana, mango, and coconut oil to strengthen immunity and support digestion. Immune Support chews contain vitamins A and E, flaxseed oil, turmeric, and omega-3s to strengthen immunity and support eye health and brain function. Hip & Joint chews are packed with glucosamine and chondroitin to repair joints, improve mobility, and reduce pain. Skin & Coat chews contain flaxseed oil, vitamin E, biotin, and omega-3s and 6s for healthier skin, a shinier coat, and reduced irritation.

Crafted for medium chewers, these 5" sticks cater to diverse tastes and needs. Like all Natural Farm products, Functional Collagen Sticks are hormone-free and chemical-free. They have received incredible reviews from pet owners who appreciate the benefits these chews provide.

Natural Farm is committed to analyzing health trends to identify ingredients that have proven to be beneficial to dogs. Their goal is to provide healthy, natural, and long-lasting entertainment while driving innovation in the pet products industry.

About Natural Farm: Specializing in all-natural dog treats, chews, and bones featuring single or limited ingredients, Natural Farm exemplifies dedication to quality, innovation, and responsible sourcing. They stand out for their commitment to excellence, which is evident in every product they create.

Media Contact

Trust Relations PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Natural Farm