Natural Farm's Power Bully Sticks Wins 'Rawhide Alternative of the Year' by the Pet Innovation Awards 2023

We were thrilled to be able to announce the award during Super Zoo in Las Vegas. The feedback around Power Bully Sticks has been amazing. Tweet this

What sets Power Bully Sticks apart is not only its unique composition but also its dedication to sourcing. The sticks are derived from grass-fed and free-range cattle in Brazil, ensuring that pets receive the highest quality nutrition. Additionally, Power Bully Sticks are free from hormones, additives, and other harmful substances, making them a safe and natural choice for conscientious pet owners.

Marcus Maximo, CMO of Natural Farm, expressed his excitement about the award saying, "We were thrilled to be able to announce the award during Super Zoo in Las Vegas. The feedback around Power Bully Sticks has been amazing. This recognition reinforces our belief in the value of innovation and quality in pet products. We're dedicated to providing pets with the best possible experiences and to giving pet owners peace of mind."

The "Rawhide Alternative of the Year" award is a testament to Natural Farm's commitment to excellence and their ability to develop solutions that cater to the evolving needs of pets and their owners. With the Power Bully Sticks, Natural Farm continues to lead the way in redefining how pet products enhance the lives of our beloved companions.

For more information about Natural Farm and their award-winning Power Bully Sticks, please visit naturalfarmpet.com.

About Natural Farm: Natural Farm is a prominent name in the pet industry, renowned for creating premium pet products that prioritize the health, happiness, and well-being of pets. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and responsible sourcing, Natural Farm aims to redefine the standards of pet care and foster stronger bonds between pets and their owners.

Media Contact

Madelene Hissom, Natural Farm, 1 (470) 460-5882, [email protected], https://www.naturalfarmpet.com

SOURCE Natural Farm