Natural Health Products Launches Best Daily Ever™ Glutathione Pixie Sticks: A Game-Changing Immune Support Solution for Kids

"I wanted to create an immune-support solution that kids love while meeting the same exceptionally high-quality standards I hold for every formula I create. This product is something I feel confident giving to my own family," says Dr. Gina Nick.

With over two decades of experience, including her role as Director of Research at Standard Process, Dr. Gina has consistently championed the highest standards in supplement formulation. "Unfortunately, many products sold today, especially online, don't meet these same standards. I wanted to raise the bar and give families a supplement they can trust—and enjoy."

The Best Daily Ever™ Glutathione Pixie Sticks oﬀer a ﬂavorful, convenient way to support immune health, making them particularly appealing to parents looking for simple, eﬀective solutions for their children. However, they aren't just for kids—adults are also enjoying the pixie sticks to support hormone balance, cognitive health, detoxiﬁcation, and overall immune function, making them a versatile addition to any health regimen.

Dr. Gina will be presenting on the beneﬁts of glutathione and its role in combating various types of cellular damage at the A4M Longevity Fest in Las Vegas, NV, this December. Visitors are invited to stop by the booth to sample the pixie sticks, learn more about the science behind glutathione, and meet Dr. Gina in person.

About Setria® Glutathione

Setria® Glutathione, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and patented form of glutathione that, when taken orally, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted as a result of poor lifestyle choices, stress or natural aging. Called the "master antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria® Glutathione is manufactured through an innovative fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is vegetarian and allergen-free. For more information about Setria® Glutathione, visit http://www.SetriaGlutathione.com.

Availability

Best Daily Ever™ Glutathione Pixie Sticks are available for purchase at http://www.bestdailyever.com.

About Natural Health Products

Natural Health Products is a Texas based nutritional supplement company dedicated to providing eﬃcacious, safe, and superior quality formulations to the world. The company was founded by Dr. Gina Nick, a naturopathic physician, healthcare consultant, and product innovator with over 20 years of experience in the natural products industry. She has dedicated her career to formulating cutting-edge wellness solutions and helping individuals achieve optimal health through integrative medicine.

Media Contact

