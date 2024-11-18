Natural Healthy Concepts Acquires Phat Fudge, Making the Popular Health Brand Available Nationwide

Phat Fudge was born out of a need for a convenient, delicious, and health-focused snack that supports a balanced lifestyle. Post this

Versatile, Convenient, Packed with Nutrition

Whether you are a college student, high school athlete, busy mom, or weekend warrior, healthy sources of energy are in high demand and short supply. Packaged for convenience, Phat Fudge has an easy-to-open pouch perfect for sliding into a sports bag, backpack, or purse for a quick, satisfying boost. The product is wildly versatile: enjoy it as a spread in the morning, an energy boost before workouts, or a snack on the go.

Phat Fudge: Everything You Need, and Nothing You Don't

Phat Fudge is not a candy but rather a real ingredient performance food. With only 2 grams of sugar per serving, it's an ideal choice for those seeking to maintain balanced blood sugar levels. Its primary ingredient is tahini, known for its health benefits such as protein, antioxidants, fiber, and omega-6. Phat Fudge also includes other natural ingredients, such as sesame oil and turmeric root to support optimal health. Phat Fudge has been used one on one with NBA champions, MLS players, and Olympic athletes. Everyone loves its distinctive taste, combining the delicious flavors of cacao, honey, and a hint of coffee and cinnamon.

Phat Fudge is now available exclusively through Natural Healthy Concepts

About Natural Healthy Concepts:

Natural Healthy Concepts (NHC) is a leading provider of vitamins, supplements, and natural foods, dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of its customers. With a focus on clean, high-quality ingredients, the company offers a wide range of products designed to enhance well-being and promote a balanced lifestyle. NHC is a subsidiary of Renew Wellness Brands.

About Phat Fudge:

Phat Fudge was founded by Mary Shenouda, an industry respected performance chef and nutrition specialist. Mary formulated and self-funded the launch of Phat Fudge after years of working with professional athletes and entertainers through her agency, Eat Play Crush (EPC).

For more information, please visit www.nhc.com/phat-fudge

