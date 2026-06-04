Natural, Not Overdone: The New Goal of Modern Facelift Surgery, According to a Long Island Facial Plastic Surgeon

Today's facelift patients are not trying to look like someone else, they want to look refreshed, natural, and like the best version of themselves," said Dr. Roger Horioglu, facial plastic surgeon at South Shore Clinic. Post this

"The ultimate success of a facelift today is that no one can tell you had surgery," said Dr. Horioglu. "Patients want friends and family to notice that they look rested, refreshed, and healthy, not dramatically different."

Older facelift techniques often focused heavily on tightening the skin, which could sometimes create an overly pulled or unnatural appearance. In contrast, modern facelift approaches increasingly focus on repositioning deeper facial structures and restoring a more youthful contour while maintaining natural facial expression and identity.

Dr. Horioglu explains that today's patients are often less interested in dramatic transformation and more focused on looking like a refreshed version of themselves. In many cases, consultations center around subtle rejuvenation, jawline definition, neck contouring, and restoring facial balance while preserving natural features.

As facial rejuvenation techniques continue to evolve, patients are increasingly seeking results that look natural both in everyday life and on camera, reflecting a broader cultural shift away from obvious cosmetic enhancement and toward authenticity.

For more information about facial rejuvenation and facelift consultation options, visit https://southshoreclinic.com/ or contact South Shore Clinic in Rockville Centre, New York.

Media Contact

Meric Agir, South Shore Clinic, 1 5166780303, [email protected], https://southshoreclinic.com/

SOURCE South Shore Clinic