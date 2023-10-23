Natural Stacks Appoints Dr. Michael Lewis as Scientific Advisor, Expanding Commitment to Brain Health and Cognitive Research

Natural Stacks, a leading innovator in brain health supplements and cognitive enhancement, is thrilled to appoint Dr. Michael Lewis, MD as their esteemed Scientific Advisor. Dr. Lewis is a distinguished figure in the field of brain health, cognition, and brain trauma. With a military career spanning over three decades and since his retirement as a Colonel, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Natural Stacks.

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Stacks, a leading innovator in brain health supplements and cognitive enhancement, is thrilled to appoint Dr. Michael Lewis, MD as their esteemed Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Lewis is a distinguished figure in the field of brain health, cognition, and brain trauma. With a military career spanning over three decades and since his retirement as a Colonel, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Natural Stacks. Dr. Lewis is a board-certified physician and a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and American College of Nutrition.

Now in private practice in Potomac, MD, Dr. Lewis actively applies breakthrough neurological treatments with his patients. Specifically, he's focused on bringing cutting-edge solutions to brain injuries and brain health optimization – both clinically and holistically.

As the author of When Brains Collide: What Every Athlete and Parent Should Know About the Prevention and Treatment of Concussions and Head Injuries, his research stretches into a real-world implementation of brain health restoration and enhancement.

Natural Stacks has always been dedicated to delivering premium brain health solutions backed by cutting-edge science. With innovative formulas like Neuro Fuel™ and Serotonin Brain Food™, the company is focused on developing open-source, transparent products. These products feed the brain and body with essential nutrients to support healthy moods, cognitive function, neuroprotection, and longevity.

The addition of Dr. Lewis as Scientific Advisor reaffirms the company's commitment to building better brains with evidence-based supplements. Dr. Lewis's role as Scientific Advisor will involve collaborating with Natural Stacks' research and development teams to explore groundbreaking insights in brain health and nutrition. His contributions will help guide the company's new and existing product development efforts, ensuring that consumers continue to benefit from supplements with the highest efficacy.

"Natural Stacks is honored to welcome Dr. Michael Lewis as our Scientific Advisor. His extensive knowledge and groundbreaking work in the fields of brain health and nutrition make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident that his expertise will drive our mission to empower individuals to unlock their full cognitive potential," said Roy Krebs, Founder and CEO at Natural Stacks.

Dr. Lewis expressed his enthusiasm for Natural Stacks stating, "As a physician who has worked in brain health for many years, I personally use and highly recommend Natural Stacks products because of their unique formulations. Each one of their products has a specific target in the area of brain health. I am excited to work with Roy Krebs and the team at Natural Stacks to improve the lives of its customers and help guide the future of brain health supplementation."

ABOUT DR. LEWIS

Dr. Michael Lewis is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Tulane University School of Medicine. Dr. Lewis is board-certified and a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and the American College of Nutrition. He completed post-graduate training at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, John Hopkins University, and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

Dr. Lewis is an expert on nutritional interventions for brain health and has taken on leadership roles in various medical and healthcare organizations.

In addition to his private practice, BrainCARE, Dr. Lewis is also a founding member of the Pop Warner Youth Football Medical Advisory Board, on the Board of Directors of National Collegiate Rugby, and founder of the non-profit, Brain Health Education and Research Institute.

ABOUT NATURAL STACKS

Natural Stacks is a leading provider of dietary supplements for brain health. With products to support focus, mood, memory, neuroprotection, and more, the company holds a strong commitment to developing research-backed solutions. The formulas fill specific cognitive needs and results can be felt on the first dose. Founded on the principles of transparency, quality, and open-source ingredients, Natural Stacks continues to set industry standards.

For more information about Natural Stacks, please visit www.naturalstacks.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Azzarito, Natural Stacks, 1 18556782257, [email protected], naturalstacks.com

SOURCE Natural Stacks