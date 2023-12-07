Naturalist Gallery Opens Call for Artists: Figurative Art Collection

Naturalist Gallery is now accepting applications from artists for the Figurative Art Collection. Selected artists will be featured online among our curated roster of contemporary artists from around the world. Chosen artwork is listed for sale to our international audience of art viewers and collectors online at the front of the Naturalist Gallery Figurative Art Collection for a minimum of 60 days.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OPEN CALL FOR EXHIBITION: Naturalist Gallery Figurative Art Collection

"We are all hungry and thirsty for concrete images. Abstract art will have been good for one thing: to restore its exact virginity to figurative art." - Salvador Dalí

Naturalist Gallery is now inviting artists from around the world to submit their work to our Figurative Art Collection. This is your opportunity to join a curated roster of contemporary artists and have your recent and most noteworthy figurative art showcased to a global audience.

This call is open to artists internationally, welcoming all forms of figurative art (except video).

If selected, your chosen work will be curated into the Naturalist Gallery Figurative Art Collection. This online feature includes:

archival of your artwork(s), prominently featured for sale in the Figurative Art Collection for a minimum of 60 days

potential inclusion in marketing materials, email newsletters, and press releases

enhancement of your visibility among art enthusiasts and collectors

Your art will be assessed by a dedicated panel of jurors, consisting of three members from our curation team.

To submit work for consideration, artists are asked to provide a one-time application fee of $30.

Our curation team eagerly awaits your application to the Naturalist Gallery Figurative Art Collection. Join us in celebrating representational forms and figures with contemporary art. Apply for your chance to showcase your figurative art to art enthusiasts and collectors internationally.

TIMELINE:

Application Opens: 12/6/23

Application Deadline: 12/27/23

Jury Dates: 12/6/23 - 12/27/23

Exhibition Dates: 12/28/23 - 2/26/24

Application Requirements (required):

[Minimum of 1 Artwork]

[Maximum of 20 Artworks]

Eligibility Criteria (required):

The Naturalist Gallery of Contemporary Art features established and emerging artists. This application is open internationally to all artists 18 years and older. All visual art media (except video) are allowed.

Rules and Terms to Apply (required):

Naturalist Gallery works with net pricing which means artists determine how much they want to receive for an artwork, and the gallery collects what is above that amount at the time of sale.

Upon sale of an artwork the Naturalist Gallery will email a certificate of authenticity for you to print, hand sign and mail to the buyer's address.

You are responsible for shipping the artwork to the buyer's address. Please incorporate your cost of shipping in your pricing of a work.

You will be paid for sold artwork via Paypal, Venmo, or a check in the mail.

All applications will be juried and reviewed.

Media Contact

Sydney Cosden, Naturalist Gallery of Contemporary Art, 1 4104582620, [email protected], https://naturalist.gallery/

SOURCE Naturalist Gallery of Contemporary Art