Naturals2Go Honored with the FranServe FranTastic Award

"Naturals2Go's commitment to the success of its Owner-Operators is at the core of its business philosophy. Heath Falzarano, President of Naturals2Go," shared, "Being recognized by FranServe as a recipient of the FranTastic Award is a true honor. Our mission is not only to help new entrepreneurs at the launch of their businesses but also to be there every single step of the way. Our entire model is built on supporting dreams. We take our responsibility for growing our own business and the business of our customers very seriously. We aren't transactional. We care very much about why people want a Naturals2Go business. We make it easier to succeed. And we make it fun."

In recent years, Naturals2Go has seen unprecedented interest from would-be entrepreneurs. To meet demand, the company more than doubled the size of the organization while also evolving its start-to-end business support training and program. "The core focus of everything we do is based on the success of those we work with," shared Falzarano. "Our team has looked at every phase of the business and created a program or plan to make launching and growing a vending business much easier than any other option to launch a scalable business."

This award underscores Naturals2Go's focus on providing a proven program with a history of success. The company continues to innovate through product lines, support systems and new regional operations centers.

For more information about Naturals2Go and its innovative approach to the unattended retail and convenience service market, please visit www.naturals2go.com.

About Naturals2Go

Naturals2Go is the leading unattended retail and vending business opportunity in the United States and a trusted partner helping entrepreneurial-minded professionals grow for over 35 years. Naturals2Go is an innovator in healthy and intelligent vending and is the highest-rated Vending Business Opportunity Company in the US.

If you would like more information about Naturals2Go, email [email protected] or visit Naturals2Go on the Web at www.naturals2go.com.

