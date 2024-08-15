Nature Target Leads Wellness with Multi-Collagen Peptides Powder

Building upon the popularity of the brand's rapidly growing nutritional supplements, Nature Target launches its Multi-Collagen Peptides Powder to meet consumer demand for high-quality collagen that supports multiple aspects of health and wellness.

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nature Target® is expanding its line of wellness products with the launch of its Multi-Collagen Peptides Powder, a versatile and high-quality supplement designed to support skin, hair, nails, joints, and gut health. Inspired by customers' requests for a natural and convenient way to incorporate collagen into their daily routines, this product offers a perfect solution, now available on Amazon and online store in bulk, with the convenience of doorstep delivery.

Nature Target Multi-Collagen Peptides Powder provides a potent blend of five types of collagen derived from natural sources, making it an ideal choice for various lifestyle and dietary preferences. The powder is unflavored, easy to mix, and fits seamlessly into any beverage or recipe, offering a clean and natural boost to everyday nutrition.

"Our community challenged us to create a collagen product that not only delivers on quality but also caters to the diverse needs of our customers, such as those following Keto friendly or other specific diets," said Kate, Product Development Manager at Nature Target." We're confident we've achieved this with our Multi-Collagen Peptides Powder, and we can't wait to hear what our customers think."

Nature Target Multi-Collagen Peptides Powder:

Grass-Fed, Hydrolyzed Collagen: Sourced from naturally raised, pasture-fed bovine, wild-caught fish, and free-range chickens.

Five Types of Collagen: Supports skin, hair, nails, joints, and gut health.

Unflavored and Easy to Mix: Perfect for blending into any drink or recipe.

Keto and Paleo-Friendly: Suitable for various dietary preferences, including those on keto and paleo diets.

Non-GMO and Gluten-Free: Aligns with clean eating standards, free from harmful additives.

"In our Amazon reviews, customers have expressed their delight in finding a collagen supplement that not only meets their health goals but also integrates easily into their daily lives. One customer mentioned how the powder has significantly improved their joint health, while another praised its versatility in recipes," added Kate. "These insights have fueled our decisions in developing this product, and we're thrilled to see the positive impact it's making."

At the same time, Nature Target are thrilled to announce the launch of our new online store, bringing Nature Target flagship organic product, directly to consumers. This exciting launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to promote overall wellness for human through natural and organic solutions.

Starting today, customers can visit our new online store at https://www.naturaltarget.us/ or Amazon to purchase the Multi-Collagen Peptides Powder and explore more about our product's benefits. We offer a seamless shopping experience, with secure payment options and fast shipping to ensure our products reach your doorstep quickly.

For more information about Nature Target, visit naturetarget.us and follow @nature_target_official on Instagram.

About Nature Target®

Nature Target delivers high-quality, natural supplements designed to support overall health and well-being. Committed to using only the best ingredients, Nature Target ensures that every product is effective, safe, and easy to incorporate into daily routines. Nature Target's product line includes Multi-Collagen Peptides Powder, CoQ10 for cellular energy support, Probiotics for gut health, and Omega-rich fish oil for heart and brain health. All Nature Target products are non-GMO, gluten-free, and align with clean eating principles.

Nature Target is committed to protecting the environment. Because air quality is vital to our health, a portion of the proceeds from every order placed through our online store will be directed to carbon removal companies vetted by Carbon Direct scientists. These companies use the funds to eliminate the carbon generated by our shipping activities.

Media Contact

