NatureEye and Jackson Wild Unite to Bring Remote Drone Technology Into Classrooms

"Our partnership with Jackson Wild represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to providing unparalleled opportunities to engage with nature," said Jonathan Duff, interim CEO of NatureEye. "By providing children in underserved communities with the means to explore ecosystems near and far, we aim to inspire environmental conservation and stewardship among the next generation."

The innovative technology, enabled by recent advances in drones and low-latency data connections, provides a unique opportunity for children to learn about technology and wildlife in an interactive format. With each flight booked, NatureEye provides revenue to local sites, supporting their conservation efforts.

Jackson Wild, working together with the UN and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), will curate the initiative to nominated schools over the next year working with its extensive network of sponsors and partners.

"We're excited to collaborate with NatureEye to make cutting-edge conservation technology accessible to schoolchildren around the globe," said Geoff Daniels, executive director of Jackson Wild. "Together, we are pioneering new ways to connect young minds to the natural world, sparking a passion for conservation and a brighter future for both people and planet."

Looking ahead, NatureEye and Jackson Wild aim to provide additional drone flights to schools worldwide through the creation of a donor-funded program. These initiatives will be made possible through funding from foundations dedicated to cultivating the next generation of conservationists.

To nominate a school for the program, please visit jacksonwild.org.

NatureEye is revolutionizing nature conservation by harnessing technology to enable virtual tourism. Its platform empowers customers to remotely pilot drones above the world's most iconic locations, granting unprecedented access to wildlife habitats, breathtaking landscapes, and historic sites. NatureEye aims to inspire a global community of nature lovers to discover our planet's rich biodiversity, while providing a financial incentive for conservation.

For over 30 years, Jackson Wild has been a catalyst for accelerating and elevating impactful storytelling at the nexus of nature, science, and conservation. Through innovative and collaborative community gatherings, skill-building initiatives, and mentorship programs, Jackson Wild creates an inclusive forum for storytellers to more deeply illuminate connections to the natural world and our collective responsibility to the wild.

