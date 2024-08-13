NaturVet activates Merlot Marketing as Agency of Record ahead of SuperZoo 2024

Merlot Marketing has increased exposure of our brand and continues to showcase the benefits of our innovative pet products. Post this

"Merlot Marketing has increased exposure of our brand and continues to showcase the benefits of our innovative pet products," said Andrea Bouwman, Director of Customer Marketing at NaturVet. "We are excited to continue our collaboration at SuperZoo 2024 and beyond, ensuring pet owners understand the quality and care in each of our offerings."

NaturVet's extensive pet product offerings for dogs, cats and horses are crafted to enhance health, wellness, and quality of life. These product lines include supplements that are all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support.

"Having three dogs, cats, chickens, cows and horses as part of my own family, I know how integral pets are to our everyday lives, so having the opportunity to work with such an innovative brand in the pet health and wellness industry is incredibly rewarding," said Debi Hammond, CEO and Founder of Merlot Marketing. "We look forward to supporting them at SuperZoo and continuing to promote their story of health and wellness with the media and pet parents across the nation."

Along with providing support at SuperZoo in August, Merlot will continue to work closely with NaturVet to lead strategic communications efforts through message development and public relations. To strengthen brand awareness and support new launches, the agency will target both trade and consumer media through news releases, wire distributions, trend articles, custom pitching and third-party award submissions.

Merlot supported NaturVet's attendance at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida where the brand introduced their new innovative Breed Specific line of dog supplements, designed to provide all-in-one support for five specific dog breeds including Toy & Small, Sport & Working, Doodle, Bully and Giant. This year, NaturVet was also recognized with the Editor's Choice Award from Pet Product News for its Scoopables line, a revolutionary supplementing delivery method that derives from the original soft chews the brand is known for.

About Merlot Marketing

Promoting brands throughout North America and Canada for more than 20 years, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency specializing in consumer goods and the home and building products category. In 2022, Merlot Marketing was named Influential Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is a proud member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Services include public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Discover the agency's passion, creativity and results at http://www.merlotmarketing.com.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator manufacturing high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine supplements including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians and manufactured in-house to ensure quality, NaturVet's products are made with ingredients which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

