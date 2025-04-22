NaturVet announces partnership with celebrity couple Mario and Courtney Lopez

@mariolopezviva & @courtneymlopez are joining @NaturVet as ambassadors to help spread the word about pet health and wellness! As a part of the exciting rebrand, the couple will promote NaturVet's products and the importance of supplementation. Post this

"As devoted parents to both kids and dogs, we know how important it is to support their overall wellness every day, and look forward to raising awareness about pet health," said Courtney Lopez.

The collaboration with NaturVet will feature the Lopezes in brand initiatives across multiple platforms, including social media, in-person appearances, and digital content to educate and inspire consumers to prioritize their pets' health through highly effective, vet-formulated supplements.

"Mario and Courtney's love for animals and commitment to health and wellness make them the perfect fit for NaturVet," said Geoff Granger, CEO of NaturVet. "Together, we hope to inspire pet parents to take a proactive approach to their pets' wellbeing, helping them live healthier, happier lives."

The partnership follows NaturVet's recently introduced rebrand, which includes updated packaging, a refreshed logo and enhanced messaging that highlights its pioneering devotion to pet health and wellness. NaturVet continues to deliver the trusted quality it's known for with innovative products that support every stage of a pet's life, from joint care and calming to digestion and immune health. For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer, present-day innovator and leading manufacturer of high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine products including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians, NaturVet's supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients, which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

