NaturVet appoints Erik Thomas as Chief Operations Officer

TEMECULA, Calif., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NaturVet, a trusted pioneer in the pet health and wellness industry for over 30 years, proudly announces the addition of Erik Thomas as Chief Operations Officer (COO). With more than 25 years of experience leading organizations in the manufacturing, aerospace and industrial sectors, Thomas brings a strong background in driving operational excellence, building dynamic teams and guiding businesses through growth and transformation.
"Erik's focus on cultivating high-performing cultures and optimizing processes aligns perfectly with NaturVet's ambitions as we enter our next chapter. His leadership and operational acumen make him a valuable addition to our executive team," said Geoff Granger, CEO, NaturVet.
Thomas began his career as a Senior Project Engineer at Honeywell Aerospace Inc. before founding Consolidated Turbine Support Inc. in 2002. Under his leadership, the company grew to four locations across the U.S. and Europe, culminating in a successful sale in 2013. He went on to establish Turbine Tooling Solutions LLC, developing patented technologies that continue to impact the gas turbine industry today. More recently, Thomas launched Aerospace Advisors Inc., where he advised companies on lean transformation strategies to enhance competitiveness and scalability.
"It's very exciting for me to join NaturVet during such an important phase of growth," said Thomas. "I look forward to supporting the team by enhancing operational strength and fostering a culture where every individual is empowered to succeed."
A certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Thomas has led over 3,000 hours of training in Lean practices, leadership development and operational efficiency. Fluent in French and Spanish, his global perspective and collaborative leadership style are shaped by extensive international experience. Based in San Diego, he enjoys an active lifestyle filled with surfing, sailing, skiing and mountain biking.
