NaturVet appoints Erik Thomas as Chief Operations Officer

Thomas began his career as a Senior Project Engineer at Honeywell Aerospace Inc. before founding Consolidated Turbine Support Inc. in 2002. Under his leadership, the company grew to four locations across the U.S. and Europe, culminating in a successful sale in 2013. He went on to establish Turbine Tooling Solutions LLC, developing patented technologies that continue to impact the gas turbine industry today. More recently, Thomas launched Aerospace Advisors Inc., where he advised companies on lean transformation strategies to enhance competitiveness and scalability.

"It's very exciting for me to join NaturVet during such an important phase of growth," said Thomas. "I look forward to supporting the team by enhancing operational strength and fostering a culture where every individual is empowered to succeed."

A certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Thomas has led over 3,000 hours of training in Lean practices, leadership development and operational efficiency. Fluent in French and Spanish, his global perspective and collaborative leadership style are shaped by extensive international experience. Based in San Diego, he enjoys an active lifestyle filled with surfing, sailing, skiing and mountain biking.

