NaturVet Honored as a 2025 Product of the Year USA Award Winner

🎉 Exciting news! @NaturVet's Advanced Probiotics & Enzymes Powders, Chews & Scoopables for Dogs have been named a 2025 Product of the Year USA Award winner! 🏆 This honor celebrates top innovations that make a real difference. 🐶✨ #POTY2025 #NaturVet. Post this

NaturVet's Advanced Probiotics & Enzymes supplements line, available in Powder, Soft Chews and Scoopables®, contains probiotics proven to survive through the entire GI tract and digestive enzymes that aid in nutrient absorption. Made with natural ingredients, these supplements focus on promoting overall gut health and supporting a dog's complete digestive system for optimal stomach and intestinal balance. The Powder is an easy-to-mix option for meals, while the Soft Chews provide a convenient, mess-free way to support digestion. Scoopables® can be added to a meal or given on their own like a soft chew, offering flexibility for pet owners.

As a well-established symbol of excellence, Product of the Year has been guiding consumers for over 30 years globally, including 17 years in the United States. A full list of 2025 Product of the Year winners can be found at productoftheyearusa.com.

Learn more about NaturVet and its complete line of pet supplements at https://naturvet.com/.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator manufacturing high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine supplements including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians and manufactured in-house to ensure quality, NaturVet's products are made with ingredients which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, NaturVet, (916) 285-9835, [email protected], https://naturvet.com

SOURCE NaturVet