NaturVet introduces All-In-One Daily Care soft chews line for dogs of all ages

New product line provides tailored health and wellness support for puppies, adult and senior dogs
TEMECULA, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NaturVet, a leader in pet health and wellness, launches its innovative All-In-One Daily Care soft chews supplements for dogs. The new product line is designed to provide targeted health and wellness support for dogs at every stage of life, from playful puppies to aging companions.
"Our new All-In-One Daily Care soft chews line is designed to support your dog through every stage of life," said Geoff Granger, CEO at NaturVet. "With science-backed, vet-formulated solutions, we're making it easier for pet parents to support their dog's health from puppyhood to their senior years. "
NaturVet's New All-In-One Daily Care Soft Chews Line Includes:
- All-In-One Puppy Daily Care: A soft chew supplement with a Hickory Smoked Bacon flavor designed to support the needs of growing puppies with six essential key benefits, including skeletal support, brain development, healthy digestion and immune health. Formulated for younger dogs, it features the exclusive dental care ingredient PlaqueOff® for added oral health support.
- All-In-One Adult Daily Care: A 10-in-1 soft chew supplement designed to support adult dogs with targeted benefits, including joint health, digestion, immunity, skin and coat health and more. Featuring a delicious Hickory Smoked Bacon flavor and the exclusive dental care ingredient PlaqueOff®, it helps support overall health and well-being throughout adulthood.
- All-In-One Senior Daily Care: An 8-in-1 soft chew supplement designed to support aging dogs by promoting joint health, mobility, brain function, heart health, and gut health, while also providing additional support for brain, heart, and vision health. It features the exclusive ingredient PlaqueOff® for dental care and tailored ingredients that help support longevity and immunity. With its Hickory Smoked Bacon flavor, the soft chew is easy to give to senior dogs.
The All-In-One Daily Care line is available for purchase in June 2025. To learn more about NaturVet's entire line of products please visit https://naturvet.com/.
Media Contact
Jessica Sepic, NaturVet, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://naturvet.com/
SOURCE NaturVet
Share this article