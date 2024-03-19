NaturVet presents new breed specific innovation at Global Pet Expo

We're thrilled to attend Global Pet Expo and share NaturVet's first comprehensive breed specific supplements line in addition to the best-selling supplement innovations introduced in recent years. Post this

"We're thrilled to attend Global Pet Expo and share NaturVet's first comprehensive breed specific supplements line in addition to the best-selling supplement innovations introduced in recent years," said Geoff Granger, CEO at The Garmon Corporation and NaturVet. "We're looking forward to connecting with our valued retail partners and customers at one of the pet industry's largest events, where our commitment to the health and wellbeing of pets will truly shine."

To help contribute to a superior quality of life for all pets, NaturVet develops and manufactures its own products at its Southern California headquarters. The supplements are made with high-quality ingredients that are sourced from responsible global suppliers and undergo rigorous quality testing by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC).

NaturVet products on display at Global Pet Expo include:

NEW Breed Specific Soft Chews: Personalized supplement support for five dog breed categories including Toy/Small, Bully, Sport/Working, Doodle and Giant. The products are made to support dog breeds with common challenges, using a blend of wholesome and antioxidant-packed ingredients to address joint, allergy, immune, heart, gut, anxiety and dental issues.

Scoopables: A collection of 10 flavor-saturated, bite-sized supplements that support pets with all-in-one essentials for overall health, along with options for specific challenges like allergies, anxiety, digestion, and joint health. With flavors such as hickory-smoked bacon and salmon, Scoopables can be hand-fed or scooped into a bowl for a hassle-free, enjoyable way to boost their diet.

Quiet Moments® Calming Aids: A range of products for dogs and cats, including drops, soft chews and room sprays with unique blends of Thiamine, L-Tryptophan, Ginger, Melatonin or Hemp to help reduce stress, promote relaxation and settle sensitive stomachs.

In addition to the exhibited products, NaturVet's new leadership team will also be present at Global Pet Expo. The brand's recently appointed CEO, Geoff Granger, and Chief Commercial Officer Phil Bramel are available to meet with media and attendees at the NaturVet/Swedencare booth (4401).

To learn more about NaturVet and its entire line of products, please visit https://naturvet.com/.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, NaturVet, (916) 285-9835, [email protected], https://naturvet.com

SOURCE NaturVet