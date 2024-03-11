NaturVet recognized for innovative Scoopables® pet supplement products

Award-winning line includes 10 miniature soft chew supplements for dogs and cats

TEMECULA, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NaturVet, the 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator of the pet health and wellness industry, has been awarded the Editor's Choice Award from Pet Product News for the Scoopables line. The Scoopables line is a revolutionary supplementing delivery method that derives from the original soft chews pet parents know and love from NaturVet. The supplement line is made with bite-sized versions of the large soft chews, which are irresistibly flavored, perfect for finicky eaters and just as efficacious.

The Scoopables line features 10 flavor-saturated products, offering bite-sized supplements that support pets with challenges like allergies, anxiety, gut health and digestion, and joint health, as well as all-in-one essentials. With flavors like hickory-smoked bacon and salmon, Scoopables can be hand-fed or scooped onto pet food, making it a hassle-free, enjoyable way to boost their diet with tasty and nutritious elements.

"We are truly overjoyed to witness the heartfelt connection between pets and their devoted parents embracing our Scoopables line since its introduction last year," expressed Geoff Granger, CEO of Garmon Corp/NaturVet. "Our deep passion for the well-being of these beloved companions drove us to create these supplements, ensuring that every pet receives the utmost care with high-quality, vet-formulated products, infused with an irresistible burst of flavor."

Products in the award-winning Scoopables collection include:

Advanced Probiotics & Enzymes: For dogs over the age of six weeks, a blend of prebiotic, probiotic and digestive enzymes assist in digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Aller-911® Allergy Aid: For dogs over 12 weeks, a blend of antioxidants and fatty acids assist in combating environmental pollutants while supporting the immune system, soothing skin and enhancing respiratory health.

Hairball Aid: For cats over 12 weeks, this daily supplement with Psyllium Husk and Pumpkin helps eliminate and prevent hairballs.

Glucosamine DS PlusTM Moderate Joint Care: For dogs over 12 weeks, Glucosamine, MSM, Chondroitin and antioxidants support connective tissue, cartilage health and joint movement.

Omega-Gold Essential Fatty Acids: For dogs and cats over 12 weeks, Omega-3, Omega-6, DHA and EPA provide essential fatty acids for healthy skin and a glossy coat.

Quiet Moments® Calming Aid for Dogs: A unique blend of Thiamine, L-Tryptophan, Melatonin and Ginger help reduce stress, promote relaxation and settle sensitive stomachs.

