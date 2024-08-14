NaturVet showcases pet supplement innovations at SuperZoo 2024 during exclusive media event

Brand to display new and best-selling supplements for cats and dogs, including the pet-industry's first comprehensive Breed Specific Soft Chews for dogs
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NaturVet will exhibit its new and best-selling product lines at SuperZoo in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 14 to 16 at booth 4339. Its popular vet-formulated supplements for dogs and cats include Breed Specific Soft Chews, Scoopables®, and Quiet Moments® Calming Aids. Media attending the show are invited to an exclusive Media and Influencer Event on Thursday, August 15 at 3 p.m. in the NaturVet booth, where cocktails, snacks and sample swag bags will be provided.
"We're thrilled to attend SuperZoo 2024 and showcase NaturVet's best-selling supplement innovations introduced in recent years," said Phil Bramel, Chief Commercial Officer of NaturVet. "We're looking forward to connecting with our valued retail partners and customers at one of the pet industry's largest events, where our commitment to the health and wellbeing of pets will truly shine."
At SuperZoo 2024, NaturVet will showcase a diverse range of products for dogs and cats designed to address various health challenges. These include:
- NEW Breed Specific Soft Chews: Personalized supplement support for five dog breed categories including Toy & Small, Bully, Sport & Working, Doodle and Giant. The products are made to support dog breeds with common challenges, using a blend of wholesome and antioxidant-packed ingredients to address joint, allergy, immune, heart, gut, anxiety and dental issues.
- Scoopables®: An award-winning collection of 12 flavor-saturated, bite-sized supplements available for cats and dogs to provide support for allergies, stress and tension, digestion, joint health and all-in-one daily essentials. With flavors such as hickory smoked bacon and salmon, Scoopables can be hand-fed or scooped into a bowl for a hassle-free, enjoyable way to boost their diet.
- Quiet Moments® Calming Aids: A range of products for dogs and cats, including drops, soft chews and room sprays with unique blends of Thiamine, L-Tryptophan, Ginger, Melatonin or Hemp to help reduce stress and tension, promote relaxation and settle sensitive stomachs.
To learn more about NaturVet and its entire line of products, visit https://naturvet.com/.
Media Contact
Jessica Sepic, NaturVet, (916) 285-9835, [email protected], https://naturvet.com/
SOURCE NaturVet
