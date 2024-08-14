NaturVet showcases pet supplement innovations at SuperZoo 2024 during exclusive media event

Brand to display new and best-selling supplements for cats and dogs, including the pet-industry's first comprehensive Breed Specific Soft Chews for dogs

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NaturVet will exhibit its new and best-selling product lines at SuperZoo in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 14 to 16 at booth 4339. Its popular vet-formulated supplements for dogs and cats include Breed Specific Soft Chews, Scoopables®, and Quiet Moments® Calming Aids. Media attending the show are invited to an exclusive Media and Influencer Event on Thursday, August 15 at 3 p.m. in the NaturVet booth, where cocktails, snacks and sample swag bags will be provided.