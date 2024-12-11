NaturVet strengthens leadership team with Willie Post as Executive Director of US Sales

@NaturVet welcomes Willie Post as the new Executive Director of U.S. Sales. With 35+ years of sales leadership, Post will play a key role in expanding #NaturVet's presence in the pet product category.🐾 🐕🐈 https://naturvet.com/ Post this

Post is a tenacious business manager known for his strategic approach to problem solving, customer acquisition and achieving profit targets. With a strong ability to identify market trends and revenue opportunities, he brings a results-driven mindset to every role. At NaturVet, Post's expertise in capitalizing on growth opportunities and aligning strategies with business goals is strengthening the company's market presence and contributing to the brand's mission to provide high-quality pet supplements that promote the health and happiness of animals.

"I am honored to be a part of the NaturVet team as Executive Director of U.S. Sales," said Post. "With NaturVet's legacy of leadership in the pet health industry, I'm thrilled to contribute to this team that's dedicated to driving growth, innovation and impact on the wellbeing of pets."

