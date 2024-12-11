NaturVet strengthens leadership team with Willie Post as Executive Director of US Sales

The former Boehringer Ingelheim director has extensive experience in pet healthcare and sales leadership
TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NaturVet announces Willie Post as the Executive Director of U.S. Sales. With over 35 years of experience in business and sales leadership at renowned companies like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, and Boehringer Ingelheim, Post brings unparalleled expertise to the role. His proven success in driving growth is instrumental in enhancing NaturVet's presence and fostering relationships within the pet wellness industry.
"Willie's exceptional sales leadership experience and proven ability to drive growth make him the perfect choice to strengthen our position in the pet wellness market and lead our U.S. sales team into the future," said Geoff Granger, CEO of The Garmon Corporation/NaturVet.
Post is a tenacious business manager known for his strategic approach to problem solving, customer acquisition and achieving profit targets. With a strong ability to identify market trends and revenue opportunities, he brings a results-driven mindset to every role. At NaturVet, Post's expertise in capitalizing on growth opportunities and aligning strategies with business goals is strengthening the company's market presence and contributing to the brand's mission to provide high-quality pet supplements that promote the health and happiness of animals.
"I am honored to be a part of the NaturVet team as Executive Director of U.S. Sales," said Post. "With NaturVet's legacy of leadership in the pet health industry, I'm thrilled to contribute to this team that's dedicated to driving growth, innovation and impact on the wellbeing of pets."
