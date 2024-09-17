NaturVet teams up with Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley and Menifee Better Together for volunteer day

The pet supplement manufacturer joined forces with the organizations for a day of community enhancement and support

MENIFEE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NaturVet, a 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator in manufacturing high-quality pet products, proudly shares that it has collaborated with Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley and Menifee Better Together for a transformative volunteer day. Temecula-based NaturVet employees and community volunteers joined forces to restore local homes' landscaping, with the goal of enhancing the community and contributing to the well-being of residents.

"Habitat for Humanity is grateful for the support of companies like NaturVet that are committed to improving the Inland Valley. This volunteer day is a wonderful example of how we can work together to create a stronger, more vibrant community," said Tammy Marine, CEO at Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley.

Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet is dedicated not only to the health and wellness of pets but also to giving back to the local areas the company is based in. This volunteer day is a testament to NaturVet's commitment to fostering a sense of community and improving the quality of life for residents in the Inland Valley.

"We are thrilled to partner with Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley and Menifee Better Together for this meaningful project," said Geoff Granger, CEO at The Garmon Corporation and NaturVet. "At NaturVet, we believe in the power of community and the positive impact that collaborative efforts can have. It's incredibly rewarding to see our team come together with local volunteers to make a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors."

NaturVet looks forward to collaborating with both local and national organizations to foster a spirit of community service and continuing to support the wellbeing of pets and humans alike. For more information about NaturVet visit https://naturvet.com.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator manufacturing high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine supplements including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians and manufactured in-house to ensure quality, NaturVet's products are made with ingredients which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

About Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley was founded on Christian principles in 1991, as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, to provide low-income housing for families in the Inland Valley. We serve the cities of Temecula, Murrieta, Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Sun City, Menifee and Perris. Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally, as well as globally, through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their housing conditions. Habitat for Humanity was found on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, decent place to live and that it should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

About Menifee Better Together

Menifee Better Together is an initiative aimed at fostering community engagement and collaboration to enhance the quality of life for all residents. Through events, volunteer opportunities, and community projects, Menifee Better Together brings people together to work towards common goals and create a more connected and supportive community.

