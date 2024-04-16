NaturVet unleashes innovative Breed Specific Soft Chew® line for five breed categories

The leading pet product brand announces industry-first comprehensive breed specific supplements line to support dog breeds with common health issues

TEMECULA, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NaturVet, the 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator of the pet health and wellness industry, announces the latest innovation in the pet supplement realm: Breed Specific Soft Chews®. This new comprehensive line is made up of five products that provide proactive, personalized support for distinct dog breed categories, including Toy/Small, Bully, Sport/Working, Doodle and Giant.

Developed and manufactured by NaturVet in California, the vet-formulated soft chew line was designed to offer a streamlined and personalized supplement approach for breeds with particular health needs. Every dog has a unique genetic makeup that determines everything from their personality and temperament to the common health concerns that pet parents always wish they'd known about sooner. To support pets precisely as they are, each product offering is formulated for pure and mixed breed dogs alike, delivering tailored, wholesome ingredients with all-in-one support in a single soft chew.

CLICK TO POST: 🐾 @NaturVet announces the industry's first comprehensive breed specific supplement line for dogs! These soft chews come in 5 different varieties for Toy/Small, Bully, Sport/Working, Doodle and Giant breeds and offer all-in-one targeted support for each breed.🌟🐕🐈 https://naturvet.com/

"Launching the industry's first comprehensive breed specific supplements line fills the NaturVet team with immense joy and purpose," said Geoff Granger, CEO at The Garmon Corporation and NaturVet. "Whether pet parents are just starting their journey with a puppy or enjoying the golden years with their best friend, proactive supplement support is incredibly beneficial for pet health and wellness. Our Breed Specific line provides simplified, yet specialized support for breed and size needs that is approachable for all dog parents."

The Breed Specific Soft Chew collection is made to stay ahead of common challenges amongst dog breeds, using a blend of wholesome and antioxidant-packed ingredients to address anxiety, joint, allergy, immune, heart, and gut health. Each product also contains Plaqueoff®, which is made with 100% sustainably harvested natural kelp that has been shown in clinical trials to help reduce plaque and tartar while helping to improve bad breath, making this the first comprehensive breed specific line with a dental benefit.

To learn more about the new Breed Specific Soft Chew line from NaturVet, please visit https://naturvet.com/.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer and present-day innovator manufacturing high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine supplements including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians and fully manufactured in-house to ensure quality, NaturVet's products are made with ingredients which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, NaturVet, (916) 285-9835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com

SOURCE NaturVet