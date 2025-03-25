NaturVet unveils a bold rebrand at Global Pet Expo 2025

@NaturVet debuts new branding & innovations at #GlobalPetExpo 2025! Visit booth 4401 to explore All-In-One Daily Care soft chews for dogs at every life stage & Lickable Supplements for dogs & cats, all designed to keep pets happy and healthy! 🐶🐱✨ https://naturvet.com Post this

NaturVet's new rebrand features updated packaging, a refreshed logo and enhanced brand messaging that highlights its pioneering devotion to pet health and wellness. The refreshed brand positioning is designed to resonate with pet parents while preserving the trust and proven effectiveness that have defined NaturVet for over 30 years.

In addition to the new branding, NaturVet is showcasing a variety of new, vet-formulated product lines at booth 4401, including:

All-In-One Puppy Daily Care: A soft chew supplement with a Hickory Smoked Bacon flavor designed to support the needs of growing puppies with six essential key benefits, including skeletal support, brain development, healthy digestion and immune health. Formulated for younger dogs, it features the exclusive dental care ingredient PlaqueOff® for added oral health support.

All-In-One Adult Daily Care: A 10-in-1 soft chew supplement designed to support adult dogs with targeted benefits, including joint health, digestion, immunity, skin and coat health and more. Featuring a delicious Hickory Smoked Bacon flavor and the exclusive dental care ingredient PlaqueOff®, it helps support overall health and well-being throughout adulthood.

All-In-One Senior Daily Care: An 8-in-1 soft chew supplement designed to support aging dogs by targeting areas such as joint health, mobility, gut health, while also providing brain, heart and vision support. It features the exclusive ingredient PlaqueOff® for dental care and tailored ingredients that help support longevity and immunity. With its Hickory Smoked Bacon flavor, the soft chew is easy to give to senior dogs.

Lickable Supplements for Cats: An irresistibly tasty, pump-dispensed Savory Salmon-flavored supplement designed for easy dosing. Available in Hip & Joint, Calming, and Multi-Vitamin formulas, it provides essential support in a mess-free format, making supplementation effortless for cat owners.

Lickable Supplements for Dogs: A delicious, Peanut Butter-flavored supplement for dogs, available in Hip & Joint, Calming and Multi-Vitamin formulas. Designed for easy dosing with a pump, it offers a convenient, mess-free alternative to traditional supplements while addressing key dog health and wellness needs.

Global Pet Expo visitors can visit the brand at booth #4401. To learn more about NaturVet and its entire line of products, please visit https://naturvet.com/.

