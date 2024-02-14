NaturVet welcomes pet industry leader, Geoff Granger, as new CEO

NaturVet has been a leading force in the pet product industry for three decades now, and I look forward to expanding its capacity to deliver premium, industry-leading pet products that meet the evolving needs of today's pets and pet parents. Post this

Granger played a pivotal role in Petco's growth and success for more than 10 years, driving strategic priorities within the pet health and wellness category. He is well-versed in the intricacies of the pet care market, with a core focus on enhancing the well-being of pets and pet parents. This dedication matches NaturVet's commitment to providing high-quality pet products that contribute to the overall health and happiness of animals.

"I am honored to join the NaturVet team and lead this exceptional organization into a new era of growth and innovation," said Granger. "NaturVet has been a leading force in the pet product industry for three decades now, and I look forward to expanding its capacity to deliver premium, industry-leading pet products that meet the evolving needs of today's pets and pet parents."

Granger's leadership approach is characterized by a "win-win" philosophy, emphasizing mutually beneficial relationships with pet owners, employees, business partners and pets. This approach aligns with NaturVet's values of fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, and shared success.

Over the past three decades, NaturVet has emerged as a formidable force in the pet industry with Founder Scott Garmon's unwavering commitment and visionary guidance leading the way. Garmon steered the company to success through strategic innovation and a steadfast dedication to improving the lives of pets. Recognized as a prominent player in the pet product market, Garmon established a lasting legacy for NaturVet, securing a spot as a trailblazer in the dynamic and competitive pet industry.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer and leading manufacturer of high-quality pet products designed to improve the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine products including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians, NaturVet's supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients, which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

